Match Summary: Uganda v Hong Kong

Uganda 397/2 in 50 overs

Hong Kong 179 all out in 38.1/50 overs

Uganda won by 219 runs

Uganda missed out on advancing to the next round of the Cricket World Cup Qualifiers on maths after table toppers Jersey were beaten by Kenya in their final game.

Both Jersey and Uganda finished on the same number of points but Jersey went through by virtue of having a superior Net Run Rate.

Uganda fielded an unchanged team from the team that defeated Bermuda and Deus Muhumuza called correctly as he elected to bat first. His decision was taken to heart as Simon Ssesazi (137) and Arnold Otwani (129) put on a record opening stand of 290 as they made the Hong Kong bowlers toil till the 42nd over for them to pick their first wicket.

The exit of the two saw the entry of Dinesh Nakrani (50) and Riazat Ali Shah (50) and the two combined to put on 103 runs off just 43 balls. Uganda finished on 397/2 in 50 overs their highest total in List A cricket and set themselves up for a win.

In the chase, Hong Kong lost two quick wickets despite keeping up with the required rate but the slow economical Frank Nsubuga (3/27), Henry Ssenyondo (2/27), and Frank Akankwasa, (2/9) ensured that there were no heroes for Hong Kong as they were bundled out for 179.

Uganda picked the biggest winning margin of the Challenge League B of 218 runs, with the highest opening stand of 290 between Otwani and Ssesazi. However, all that wasn’t enough even with Kenya doing Uganda a favour by defeating table leaders Jersey.

It was another so close yet so far campaign for Cricket Cranes as the four defeats in the last 10 games greatly affected their pursuit of ODI status.

There are lots of positives for Uganda over the two campaigns as well. Ronak Patel finished as the second highest run-scorer with 641 runs over the three legs of the Challenge League, and Simon Ssesazi scored his first List A century in the 3rd round after three half-centuries in the second leg at home while Arnold Otwani finally showed his class with two half-centuries and a century in the third round in Jersey.

Juma Miyagi and Cosmas Kyewuta got their opportunity in the sun and have won a lot of admirers and fans.

Uganda will have to start again as they try to go the distance when the next Challenge League starts.