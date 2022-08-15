Entebbe Annual Corporate Sports League (EACSL) 2022:

August 21 st to 11 th December

to 11 December [18 th September, 23 rd October, 20 th November & 11 th December]

September, 23 October, 20 November & 11 December] At Entebbe Works playground, Entebbe Division A

Theme : Entebbe Eco System Restoration

: Entebbe Eco System Restoration Value: We go the extra mile

We go the extra mile Slogan: Make a difference, Have fun while at It

Entebbe Municipality’s physical locality is unique in a way that it sandwiched by the picturesque Lake Victoria, Africa’s largest fresh water body.

With a single opening at Kitubulu, Entebbe qualifies to be termed as a beautiful peninsular.

Its Eco System therefore ought to be jealously protected at all times with key strategies as proper waste management, environmental conservation (tree planting) among others.

It is upon this rich background at the organizers of Entebbe Annual Corporate Sports League (EACSL) partnered with Lake Victoria Region Local Authorities Cooperation (LVLAC) to conserve and protect the environment.

The theme for this year’s sports event is “Entebbe Eco-System Restoration”.

Christine Stellah Nalutta, secretary to the treasury of Entebbe Corporate Sports Gala

Joseph Kavuma representing TASO Entebbe

Unlike the previous championships that happened once a year, this year’s event will take place five times, commencing 21st August 2022 at the Entebbe Works playground in Entebbe Municipality until December 11th with the grand-finale.

The Entebbe Annual Corporate Sports tournament returns after a two-year absence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be five outings with the others being on 18th September, 23rd October, 20th November and 11th December, the grand finale.

The games engaged will range from football, netball, cycling, swimming, basketball, volleyball, tug of war and other games.

According to the chairman organizing committee, Ronald Onzima, the need to conserve the environment called for this partnership with LAVRAC to raise awareness for the protection and conservation of the environment.

Ronald Onzima, chairperson of the organizing committee

“We have realized that Entebbe needs a safe and clean Eco system. We shall use the sports avenue platform to front the message. Also, the Corporate league will help the people to socialize, network and keep their bodies fit” Onzima stated during a media briefing at Siena Hotel, Entebbe.

By close of business on 11th December 2022 for the grand finale, there will be prizes to the outstanding companies and individual players.

Mercy Ssebuliba of Lake Victoria Region Local Authorities Cooperation (LVLAC)

There are trophies, certificates and cash rewards of varying proportions.

All actively licensed players in the FUFA registered leagues are not allowed to play in this championship.

The companies are also asked to use bonafide workers with work station identity cards and national Identity cards.

Lawrence Kiweewa, Tournament manager

Participating companies:

Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCCA), TASO Entebbe, National Water, Inflight Services, Old Timers, Entebbe Journalists Association (EJA), Uganda Police, World Wide Express, SFC, Uganda Wildlife Education Center (UWEC), National Agricultural Research Organization (NARO), AGR, Nkumba University, Kisubi Hospital, Entebbe Hospital and others.

Registration fee per company is fixed Shs 1,000,000/=.