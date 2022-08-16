2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 (Woodball):

Results:

Girls:

Group A:

Mpoma School 3-0 St Mark’s College, Namagoma

St Mark’s College, Namagoma Mityana Secondary School 2-0 Ngora High School

Group B:

Our Lady of Africa Namilyango 00-03 Mengo Senior School

Mengo Senior School Sseke Secondary School 01 -02 Iganga Secondary School

Group C:

Luzira Secondary School 03-00 Trinity College, Nabbingo

Trinity College, Nabbingo Kijjabwemi Secondary School 03-00 The Amazima School

Boys:

Group A:

Luzira Secondary School 03-00 St Henry’s College, Kitovu

St Henry’s College, Kitovu Our Lady of Africa Namilyango Secondary School 03-00 Sseke Secondary School

Group B:

Kijjabwemi Secondary School 01-02 Mengo Senior School

Group C:

Airforce Senior Secondary School 03-00 Ngora High School

Ngora High School The Amazima School 00-03 St Mark’s College Namagoma

The 2022 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Ball Games 2 woodball action commenced in Lira on Monday, 15th August with day one action.

Traditional woodball playing schools registered a couple of victories in either gender on the opening rounds.

Girls:

In group A girls, Mukono representatives Mpoma School started brilliantly with a 3-0 win over St Mark’s College, Namagoma.

During the other contest, Mityana Secondary School overcame Ngora High School 2-0.

Group B:

Our Lady of Africa Namilyango lost 0-3 to Mengo Senior School and Sseke Secondary School was defeated by Iganga Secondary School 1-2.

Group C:

Pre-tournament favourites Luzira Secondary School won their opening match, 3-0 over Trinity College, Nabbingo.

The same score was registered by Kijjabwemi Secondary School over The Amazima School.

Some of the fans following the 2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 in Lira City (Credit: USSSA Media)

Boys:

In group A boys, Luzira Secondary School humbled Masaka based St Henry’s College, Kitovu 3-0 as Our Lady of Africa Namilyango Secondary School defeated Sseke Secondary School 3-0.

Group B:

Kijjabwemi Secondary School fell 1-2 to Mengo Senior School in group B.

Group C:

Airforce Senior Secondary School overcame Ngora High School 3-0 whilst The Amazima School was condemned 0-3 by St Mark’s College Namagoma.

Action continues in all the groups across either gender.

There are 12 schools per gender for a total of 24 teams competing in the woodball sport.

The USSSA Ball Games 2 are happening in Lira city at St Katherine College and Dr Obote College, Boroboro.

Besides woodball, there is football (U-16), Netball, Basketball (3×3), Volleyball, Rugby (7’s), Athletics and Cross-country.

These games will run until Sunday, 21st August 2022.

Woodball Groups:

Boys:

A: Luzira SS, Our Lady of Africa, St Henry’s College – Kitovu, Sseke S.S

Luzira SS, Our Lady of Africa, St Henry’s College – Kitovu, Sseke S.S B: Kijjabwemi S.S, Mityana S.S, Mengo S.S, Mbarara High School

Kijjabwemi S.S, Mityana S.S, Mengo S.S, Mbarara High School C: Airforce S.S, Nakateete S.S, The Mazima School, St Mark’s College – Namagoma

Girls: