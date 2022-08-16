2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 (Woodball):
Results:
Girls:
Group A:
- Mpoma School 3-0 St Mark’s College, Namagoma
- Mityana Secondary School 2-0 Ngora High School
Group B:
- Our Lady of Africa Namilyango 00-03 Mengo Senior School
- Sseke Secondary School 01 -02 Iganga Secondary School
Group C:
- Luzira Secondary School 03-00 Trinity College, Nabbingo
- Kijjabwemi Secondary School 03-00 The Amazima School
Boys:
Group A:
- Luzira Secondary School 03-00 St Henry’s College, Kitovu
- Our Lady of Africa Namilyango Secondary School 03-00 Sseke Secondary School
Group B:
- Kijjabwemi Secondary School 01-02 Mengo Senior School
Group C:
- Airforce Senior Secondary School 03-00 Ngora High School
- The Amazima School 00-03 St Mark’s College Namagoma
The 2022 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Ball Games 2 woodball action commenced in Lira on Monday, 15th August with day one action.
Traditional woodball playing schools registered a couple of victories in either gender on the opening rounds.
Girls:
In group A girls, Mukono representatives Mpoma School started brilliantly with a 3-0 win over St Mark’s College, Namagoma.
During the other contest, Mityana Secondary School overcame Ngora High School 2-0.
Group B:
Our Lady of Africa Namilyango lost 0-3 to Mengo Senior School and Sseke Secondary School was defeated by Iganga Secondary School 1-2.
Group C:
Pre-tournament favourites Luzira Secondary School won their opening match, 3-0 over Trinity College, Nabbingo.
The same score was registered by Kijjabwemi Secondary School over The Amazima School.
Boys:
In group A boys, Luzira Secondary School humbled Masaka based St Henry’s College, Kitovu 3-0 as Our Lady of Africa Namilyango Secondary School defeated Sseke Secondary School 3-0.
Group B:
Kijjabwemi Secondary School fell 1-2 to Mengo Senior School in group B.
Group C:
Airforce Senior Secondary School overcame Ngora High School 3-0 whilst The Amazima School was condemned 0-3 by St Mark’s College Namagoma.
Action continues in all the groups across either gender.
There are 12 schools per gender for a total of 24 teams competing in the woodball sport.
The USSSA Ball Games 2 are happening in Lira city at St Katherine College and Dr Obote College, Boroboro.
Besides woodball, there is football (U-16), Netball, Basketball (3×3), Volleyball, Rugby (7’s), Athletics and Cross-country.
These games will run until Sunday, 21st August 2022.
Woodball Groups:
Boys:
- A: Luzira SS, Our Lady of Africa, St Henry’s College – Kitovu, Sseke S.S
- B: Kijjabwemi S.S, Mityana S.S, Mengo S.S, Mbarara High School
- C: Airforce S.S, Nakateete S.S, The Mazima School, St Mark’s College – Namagoma
Girls:
- A: Mpoma Girls, Mityana S.S, St Mark’s College – Namagoma, Ngora High School
- B: Our Lady of Africa, Sseke S.S, Mengo Secondary School, Iganga Secondary School
- C: Luzira S.S, Kijjabwemi S.S, Trinity College Nabbingo, The Amazima School