2022 USSSA Ball Games 2:
Some of the Day 1 Results:
- St Katherine’s 00-30 Buddo
- Kyanja 16-33 St Mary’s Boarding S.S, Kitende
- Ssingo 28-03 St Peters
- Bwera 14-39 Ngando
- St Noa 39-11 Namutumba
- Kawanda 41-12 Nkoma
- URDT 36-10 Dr Apolu
- St Paul 14-43 Canaan
- Mukono 27-10 Jerome
- Bon Consili 13-43 Katera
- Nyamintaga 20-21 St Joseph
- Mary Hill 21-23 Kayindu
- Tororo Girls 16-34 Broadway
- Rubongi 15-39 Baptist
- Arua Public 19-27 Madina
- Green Light 34-20 Ahmadiya
The Netball action is underway at the 2022 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Ball Games 2 in Lira.
Over 50 schools are pooled in the different groups with day one action producing as many goals as possible.
In some of the opening games played, hosts St Katherine lost miserably, 0-30 to Buddo secondary school.
Kyanja fell 16-33 to St Mary’s Boarding S.S, Kitende. Mityana based Ssingo SS defeated St Peter’s 28-03.
Another Netball powerhouse, Ngando overcame Bwera 39-14. St Noa humbled Namutumba 39-11 as Kawanda overcame Mbale’s Nkoma 41-12.
URDT defeated Dr Apolu 36-10, St Paul lost 14-43 to Canaan and Mukono S.S beat Jerome 27-10.
Bon Consili lost 13-43 to Katera, Nyamintaga narrowly lost 20-21 to St Joseph, Mbarara based Mary Hill slipped 21-23 to Kayindu.
Meanwhile, Tororo Girls was defeated by Broadway 34-16, Rubongi lost to Baptist 15-39, Arua Public fell 19-27 to Madina and Green Light overcame Ahmadiya 34-20.
The games are being hosted in Lira City at St Katherine College & Dr Obote College, Boroboro schools.
Netball is among the 9 sports disciplines that will be competed for at these games.
The other games include Dancesport, Basketball (3X3), Football (U-16), Rugby (7’s), Athletics and Cross country, Volleyball and Handball.
The games will run for at least eight days with the successful schools representing Uganda at the 2022 FEASSSA Games slated for Tanzania.
Netball Pools:
- A: St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School – Kitende, Kibuli SS, Blessed Sacrament Kimanya, Kyanja S.S, Kyamate S.S, St Paul Bukinda,
- B: Baptiste, Boston High School – Mpala, Trinity, Bugonji, Dr Apollo College, Bakita
- C: Mukono, Madinah, St Andrea, Sironko College, St Jerome S.S, Arua Public
- D: Ngabo, Green Light, Bukoyo College, St Kalemba, Bwera S.S, Kapchorwa S.S, Ahmadiya – Wandegeya
- E: Dynamic, St Peter’s Nsambya, Masindi Army, Ssingo S.S.S, MaryHill High School, URDT – Kasese,
- F: Buddo, Mengo, Notrida, St Katherine, Bon Council, Muni Girls
- G: Kawanda, Kawempe Muslim, Nankabirwa Memorial College, Nkoma S.S, Nyabugando, Nyamitanga S.S.S
- H: St Noa Girls, Broadway Kawempe, Namutumba, Tororo Girls, Kihanga, Kadugala