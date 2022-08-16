2022 USSSA Ball Games 2:

Some of the Day 1 Results:

St Katherine’s 00-30 Buddo

Buddo Kyanja 16-33 St Mary’s Boarding S.S, Kitende

St Mary’s Boarding S.S, Kitende Ssingo 28-03 St Peters

St Peters Bwera 14-39 Ngando

Ngando St Noa 39-11 Namutumba

Namutumba Kawanda 41-12 Nkoma

Nkoma URDT 36-10 Dr Apolu

Dr Apolu St Paul 14-43 Canaan

Canaan Mukono 27-10 Jerome

Jerome Bon Consili 13-43 Katera

Katera Nyamintaga 20-21 St Joseph

St Joseph Mary Hill 21-23 Kayindu

Kayindu Tororo Girls 16-34 Broadway

Broadway Rubongi 15-39 Baptist

Baptist Arua Public 19-27 Madina

Madina Green Light 34-20 Ahmadiya

The Netball action is underway at the 2022 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Ball Games 2 in Lira.

Over 50 schools are pooled in the different groups with day one action producing as many goals as possible.

In some of the opening games played, hosts St Katherine lost miserably, 0-30 to Buddo secondary school.

2022 USSSA Netball action in Lira city (Credit: USSSA Media)

Kyanja fell 16-33 to St Mary’s Boarding S.S, Kitende. Mityana based Ssingo SS defeated St Peter’s 28-03.

Another Netball powerhouse, Ngando overcame Bwera 39-14. St Noa humbled Namutumba 39-11 as Kawanda overcame Mbale’s Nkoma 41-12.

URDT defeated Dr Apolu 36-10, St Paul lost 14-43 to Canaan and Mukono S.S beat Jerome 27-10.

Bon Consili lost 13-43 to Katera, Nyamintaga narrowly lost 20-21 to St Joseph, Mbarara based Mary Hill slipped 21-23 to Kayindu.

Exciting netball at the 2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 in Lira city (Credit: USSSA Media)

Meanwhile, Tororo Girls was defeated by Broadway 34-16, Rubongi lost to Baptist 15-39, Arua Public fell 19-27 to Madina and Green Light overcame Ahmadiya 34-20.

The games are being hosted in Lira City at St Katherine College & Dr Obote College, Boroboro schools.

Netball is among the 9 sports disciplines at the 2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 in Lira city (Credit: USSSA Media)

Netball is among the 9 sports disciplines that will be competed for at these games.

The other games include Dancesport, Basketball (3X3), Football (U-16), Rugby (7’s), Athletics and Cross country, Volleyball and Handball.

The games will run for at least eight days with the successful schools representing Uganda at the 2022 FEASSSA Games slated for Tanzania.

Part of the crowds in the background keenly following the netball action at 2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 (Credit: USSSA Media)

Netball Pools:

A : St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School – Kitende, Kibuli SS, Blessed Sacrament Kimanya, Kyanja S.S, Kyamate S.S, St Paul Bukinda,

