Uganda’s representatives at the ongoing CAF Women’s Champions League, She Corporate suffered defeat at the hands of Simba Queens on Wednesday.

In their second group game played at Chamazi Stadium, Simba Queens won 2-0 to take lead in Group V.

The two goals for the Tanzanian outfit were scored by Vivian C Aquino and Pambani Kuzoya.

She Corporate will now shift focus to their final group game against Garde Republican from Djibouti.

They lost their second group game game against Yei Joint Stars 6-0.

It should be noted that they had lost with a similar scoreline to Simba Queens on Sunday.

The top two teams in each group qualify for the semifinals and the Champion at the end represents CECAFA region in the final tournament.