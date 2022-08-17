2022 Rwenzori Theluji Festival:

3 rd September: Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon

Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon 5KM, 21KM & 42KM

The first ever edition of the TuskerLite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon will take place on Saturday, 3rd September 2022 in Kasese district.

As the build-up to this historic marathon that will have the main 42 KM race, 21KM and 5KM continues, more sponsors and partners are joining the bandwagon.

Rwenzori Natural Mineral water is the latest sponsor to follow suit as they become the official marathon hydration partner.

The proven water company announced a sponsorship package worth Shs 170,000,000 that comes in kind and cash as officially announced at their factory in Namanve industrial park.

Equator Height’s Executive Director Amos Wekesa (left) speaks at Namanve, Kirunda Magoola Public Affairs and Communication Director and Newton Lee Ogong Channel and Trade Marketing Manager at Coca- Cola Beverages Uganda (Credit: David Isabirye)

Other associates include the headline sponsors; Uganda Breweries Limited under the TuskerLite brand, Jumia, United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Rocket Health and Standard Chartered Bank, among others.

The Rwenzori Marathon will consist of a 42km full marathon, a 21km half marathon and 5km fun run. The marathon is open to the general public, both amateurs and professionals.

It goes without saying that the Rwenzori brand was inspired by the natural beauty of the Rwenzori Mountains. It stands tall, magnificent and breath taking which is reflected in the Rwenzori brand. This marathon affords runners the opportunity to enjoy its beauty while keeping fit. Kasese district has a lot more to offer and no one should miss-out on this experience. As part of our business sustainability initiatives, environmental protection is at the core of our business operation. Rwenzori Marathon gives us the opportunity to promote this region that represents our roots. We are more than excited to be a part of this. Kirunda Magoola Public Affairs and Communication Director, Coca- Cola Beverages Uganda

The Rwenzori Marathon was aims to promote sports tourism, foster healthy lifestyles, and highlight the importance of caring for the environment. It seeks to raise awareness of the iconic Rwenzori Mountain ranges.

Amos Wekesa, Executive Director of Equator Hike (Credit: David Isabirye)

I climbed the Rwenzori Mountains recently and the beauty is indescribable. The marathon will help draw attention to this resource and increase tourism. Amos Wekesa, Equator Hikes Director

With about 2000 running enthusiasts and professional athletes expected to at the foot of the Rwenzori range, the marathon will represent an exciting new challenge to Ugandan and foreign runners alike.

Wekesa announced Shs42m in prizes for the marathon runners courtesy of Standard Chartered Bank. Shs5m, 4m, 3m, 2m and 1m prizes are allocated to the top five runners in the 42km full marathon for both men and women. The top three male and female athletes in the 21km half marathon will bag Shs3m, 2m and 1m respectively.

The Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon is part of the chain of activities that will make up the annual Rwenzori Theluji festival.

Other activities include the Tourism expo, greening Kasese, Kasese Carnival, Miss Tourism Rwenzori, Rwenzori Trade Investment Convention and Expo as well as the Round table discussions.

Other activities: