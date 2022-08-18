Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin Sredojevic aka Micho has named a squad of 22 players that has travelled to Ethiopia on Thursday evening.

The biggest omissions in the squad is Vipers trio of Bobosi Byaruganga, Halid Lwaliwa and Yunus Ssentamu.

Whereas Byaruhanga and Ssentamu were involved in Vipers friendly game against AS Kigali Monday, the two could not be part of the final squad due to different reasons.

“Two players from Vipers SC namely Halid Lwaliwa and Bobosi Byaruhanga are in process of securing Visas to go to for professional stints but confirmation about the teams will come from Vipers SC,” he indicated.

“Yunus Ssentamu already communicated in advance that he has private issues and we respect his decision but we hope to consider him in future engagements.”

“Additionally, some players had Passport issues and thus could not travel with us but I’m confident the team named will do a good job,” he stated.

Some of the players that had passport issues include; Najib Fesali, George Kasonko and Brian Mato among others.

Coach Micho believes the team named will be able to execute the task at hand.

“First of all, I need to give credit to the players that have worked really hard in training since we entered camp. And now we enter second stage which is checking match fitness and this will be tested in friendly matches against Ethiopia,” he stated after the final training session on Thursday morning at East High, Ntinda.

The team travelled on Thursday evening aboard Ethiopian airlines ET 355. The two friendlies will be played in Adama City.

Uganda Cranes will then depart for Zanzibar on Monday where the team will have an acclimatization camp before connecting to Tanzania mainland on Friday.

The first leg against Tanzania will be played on Sunday, 28th August in Dar es Salaam while the return leg will happen on 3rd September at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

The winner on aggregate between Uganda and Tanzania will then qualify to the final tournament slated for January next year in Algeria.

Travelling Squad

Goalkeepers: Nafian Alionzi (URA FC), Denis Otim (Express FC), Mathias Muwanga (Onduparaka FC)

Defenders: Livingstone Mulondo (Vipers SC), Najib Fesali (URA FC), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa), John Revita (KCCA FC), Walter Ochora (BUL FC), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), James Begisa (URA FC), Ibrahim Juma (KCCA FC), Derrick Ndahiro (URA FC)

Midfielders: Joseph Marvin Youngman (Vipers SC), Siraje Ssentamu (Vipers SC), Saidi Kyeyune (URA FC), Moses Waiswa (KCCA FC), Isma Mugulusi (Unattached)

Forwards: Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Travis Mutyaba (SC Villa), Rogers Mato (KCCA FC), Martin Kizza (Express FC), Richard Basangwa (Gaddafi FC), Hakim Kiwanuka (Proline FC)

Officials