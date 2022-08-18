Results

Dodoma Jiji 1-3 Mbeya City

Singida Big Stars 1-0 Tanzania Prisons

Ugandan coaches Abdallah Mubiru and Joseph Kiwanuka (Mbeya City) and Matia Lule/ Stephen Kiggundu Billy (Singida Big Stars) made a winning start to the 2022/23 Tanzania Premier League season.

Mbeya City beat Dodoma Jiji 3-1 at the LITI stadium in Singida.

Mbeya City’s goals were scored by Rashid Chambo in the 26th minute, Sixtus Sabilo in the 42nd minute and Eliud Ambikile in the 63rd minute, while Dodoma City’s goal was scored by Paul Peter in the 18th minute.

Meanwhile, Singida Big Stars where Lule is assistant to former Yanga, Azam and St. George coach Hans Van Pluijm and Kiggundu the goalkeeping coach registered a 1-0 victory over Tanzania Prisons at the same stadium.

The winning goal was scored by Brazilian striker Peterson Cruz after 36th minute.

Coincidentally, the two teams face off in round two of the Premier League on Sunday.

Elsewhere on match day one, Young Africans, home to Khalid Aucho beat Police Tanzania 2-1, Simba were 3-0 winners over Geita Gold, and Azam beat Hamis Kiiza’s Kagera Sugar 2-1 while Namungo and Mtibwa Sugar drew 2-2.

Ihefu home to Nicholas Wadada lost 1-0 to Ruvu Shooting.