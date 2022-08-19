Uganda U-23, the Kobs have been drawn against West African side Guinea in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The two sides will meet in the second round after getting bye from the first round according to the draw held in Cairo, Egypt on Thursday.

Uganda will host Guinea in the first leg between October 21st and 23rd before the latter hosts the second leg between October 28th and 30th.

See more #TotalEnergiesAFCONU23 qualifiers: 𝐒𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐃 𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐃! 🤩



Who'll come out victorious & make it to the third round? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6c2olYMUmr — CAF (@CAF_Online) August 18, 2022

If Uganda Kobs eliminate Guinea, they will play Nigeria, South Sudan, or Tanzania in the third round.

It will be an eight-team final tournament in Morocco in June 2023 and the top three teams will qualify for the Olympics to be held in France in 2024.