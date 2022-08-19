2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 (Handball):
Match Day 4 Results:
Girls:
- Bishop Comboni 01-33 Kibuli S.S
- Mbogo Mixed 09-04 St.Marys
- Ocer Campion 03-13 Bweranyangi Girls
- The Amazima 03-31 Mbogo High
- Iganga S.S 14-02 St.Gerald
- Namakwa 10-01 Immaculate Heart
- Kawanda S.S 17-08 Kakira S.S
Boys:
- Mbogo Mixed 17-09 Standard College
- Mbogo High 18-04 Kyeizooba Girls
- Mbarara High 14-21 Kakungulu Memorial High School
- Kyamate 10-21 Kiira College Butiki
- Bombo Army 08-00 Bishop Comboni
- Bweranyangi 08-32 Kibuli S.S
- Ocer Campion 03-14 Mbogo Mixed
- Namakwa 16-07 Nyondo
The battle for slots to the knock out round intensified on match day four of the Handball action at the 2022 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) ball games two in Lira city.
In some of the exciting girls’ matches, Kibuli S.S humbled Bishop Comboni 33-01 as Mbogo Mixed overcame St Mary’s 9-4 in a low scoring duel.
Another Mbogo brand, Mbogo High overcame Kyeizooba Girls 18-4.
Bweranyangi Girls defeated Ocer Campion 13-3, Mbogo High overcame The Amazima 31-03, Iganga SS defeated St Gerald 14-02.
In other matches, Namakwa condemned Immaculate Heart 10-1 and Kawanda were 17-8 victors over Kakira S.S.
Boys:
In Boys’ action, Mbogo Mixed smiled past 17-09 Standard College 17-9.
Mbarara High lost to Kakungulu Memorial High School 14-21, Kyamate was defeated by Kiira College Butiki 10-21, Bombo Army disciplined Bishop Comboni 8-0, Kibuli S.S smiled past Bweranyangi 32-8, Mbogo Mixed overcame Ocer Campion14-3 and Namakwa beat Nyondo 16-7.
Action continues on Friday, 19 August 2022.
Handball is among the games that is being played in Lira district at St Katherine and Dr Obote College schools.
The other games that will be held include Football U-16 (boys and girls), basketball 3 vs 3 (both boys and girls), woodball, netball, rugby (7’s), dancesport, volleyball, athletics as well as the cross country.
Handball Groups:
Boys:
- A: Kakungulu Memorial, Kiira College Butiki, St Mary’s Lugazi, Kibibi S.S Butambala, Mbarara High School, Kyamate SS
- B: Gombe SS, Kakira S.S, The Amazima school, Nabumali S.S Mbale, St Kaggwa Bushenyi, Bishop Comboni College
- C: Ntare S.S, Ngora High, Dynamic S.S, Wampeewo Ntake, St Geralds College
- D: Mbogo Mixed, Bombo Army, Namakwa College, Nyondo S.S, Standard College Ntungamo, St Joseph’s College – Mbarara
Girls:
- A: Kawanda S.S, Kakira S.S, Namakwa, St Catherine, Sacred Heart Mushenga, Immaculate Heart High school
- B: Kibuli S.S, Bombo Army, St Mary’s College – Lugazi, Mbogo Mixed, Bweranyanji Girls, Comboni College
- C: Mbogo High, Iganga, The Amazima School, Trinity College Nabbingo, Kyeizoba, St Gerald
- D: Wampewo Ntake, Kakira High, Nyondo S.S, Kibibi S.S – Butambala, Mary Hill, Ngora Hill, Nabumali High