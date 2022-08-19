2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 (Handball):

Match Day 4 Results:

Girls:

Bishop Comboni 01-33 Kibuli S.S

Kibuli S.S Mbogo Mixed 09-04 St.Marys

St.Marys Ocer Campion 03-13 Bweranyangi Girls

Bweranyangi Girls The Amazima 03-31 Mbogo High

Mbogo High Iganga S.S 14-02 St.Gerald

St.Gerald Namakwa 10-01 Immaculate Heart

Immaculate Heart Kawanda S.S 17-08 Kakira S.S

Boys:

Mbogo Mixed 17-09 Standard College

Standard College Mbogo High 18-04 Kyeizooba Girls

Kyeizooba Girls Mbarara High 14-21 Kakungulu Memorial High School

Kakungulu Memorial High School Kyamate 10-21 Kiira College Butiki

Kiira College Butiki Bombo Army 08-00 Bishop Comboni

Bishop Comboni Bweranyangi 08-32 Kibuli S.S

Kibuli S.S Ocer Campion 03-14 Mbogo Mixed

Mbogo Mixed Namakwa 16-07 Nyondo

The battle for slots to the knock out round intensified on match day four of the Handball action at the 2022 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) ball games two in Lira city.

In some of the exciting girls’ matches, Kibuli S.S humbled Bishop Comboni 33-01 as Mbogo Mixed overcame St Mary’s 9-4 in a low scoring duel.

Another Mbogo brand, Mbogo High overcame Kyeizooba Girls 18-4.

Bweranyangi Girls defeated Ocer Campion 13-3, Mbogo High overcame The Amazima 31-03, Iganga SS defeated St Gerald 14-02.

In other matches, Namakwa condemned Immaculate Heart 10-1 and Kawanda were 17-8 victors over Kakira S.S.

Kawanda SS raids an attack against Kakira S.S. Kawanda won 17-08 on match day four during the 2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 in Lira

Boys:

In Boys’ action, Mbogo Mixed smiled past 17-09 Standard College 17-9.

Mbarara High lost to Kakungulu Memorial High School 14-21, Kyamate was defeated by Kiira College Butiki 10-21, Bombo Army disciplined Bishop Comboni 8-0, Kibuli S.S smiled past Bweranyangi 32-8, Mbogo Mixed overcame Ocer Campion14-3 and Namakwa beat Nyondo 16-7.

Action continues on Friday, 19 August 2022.

Handball is among the games that is being played in Lira district at St Katherine and Dr Obote College schools.

The other games that will be held include Football U-16 (boys and girls), basketball 3 vs 3 (both boys and girls), woodball, netball, rugby (7’s), dancesport, volleyball, athletics as well as the cross country.

Part of the crowd following the 2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 in Boroboro, Lira

Handball Groups:

Boys:

A : Kakungulu Memorial, Kiira College Butiki, St Mary’s Lugazi, Kibibi S.S Butambala, Mbarara High School, Kyamate SS

: Kakungulu Memorial, Kiira College Butiki, St Mary’s Lugazi, Kibibi S.S Butambala, Mbarara High School, Kyamate SS B: Gombe SS, Kakira S.S, The Amazima school, Nabumali S.S Mbale, St Kaggwa Bushenyi, Bishop Comboni College

Gombe SS, Kakira S.S, The Amazima school, Nabumali S.S Mbale, St Kaggwa Bushenyi, Bishop Comboni College C : Ntare S.S, Ngora High, Dynamic S.S, Wampeewo Ntake, St Geralds College

: Ntare S.S, Ngora High, Dynamic S.S, Wampeewo Ntake, St Geralds College D: Mbogo Mixed, Bombo Army, Namakwa College, Nyondo S.S, Standard College Ntungamo, St Joseph’s College – Mbarara

Girls: