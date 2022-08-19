Erisa Ssekisambu has completed his move to Rwanda Premier League side Kiyovu Sports.

The former SC Villa and Vipers SC forward joins the side as a free agent after not renewing his contract at KCCA where he spent a second stint for only six months.

According to his representative, Umar Bulega, the striker has signed a two year contract with the club.

Kiyovu Sports Credit: Kiyovu Sports Media

At Kiyovu Sports, Ssekisambu joins compatriots Muzamiru Mutyaba – his former teammate at KCCA and Emmanuel Okwi with whom they shared a dressing room at SC Villa.

Last season, Kiyovu Sports finished second in the Rwanda Premier League with 65 points, just one behind winners APR and are targeting the title this season.

The league in Rwanda starts today Friday August 19 with Kiyovu Sports playing away to Bugesera FC.