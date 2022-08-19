Tanzania National Football team coach Kim Poulsen has named the squad to start preparations for the 2023 Chan qualifiers against Uganda.

The two nations battle for a place in the finals with Tanzania hosting the first leg on August 28 and then, Uganda host the return leg at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende early next month.

The team which starts training on Monday August 21 is dominated by Simba and Young Africans players including the experienced Aishi Manula, Jonas Mkude, Salum Abubaker ‘Sure Boy’, and Feisal Salum and right back Shomari Kapombe.

Kikosi cha @taifastars_ kitakachoingia kambini Agosti 21,2022 kwa michezo miwili ya Kufuzu CHAN dhidi ya Uganda.

This will be third time both nations clash in the qualifiers with either winning once.

Tanzania beat Uganda 3-1 in the qualifiers for 2009 edition and the Cranes paid back by eliminating Taifa Stars 4-1 for the 2014 edition.

Uganda has played in all but the first edition (2009) since inception of the competition.