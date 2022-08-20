

The biggest stage of Africa’s motocross championship, the FIM Africa Motocross of African Nations returns this weekend after a two-year absence due to the Pandemic.

The continent’s best riders from South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Kenya, and Tanzania have already settled in Uganda to battle out for the African titles at the Victoria Race Track, Garuga.

Uganda last hosted the event in 2012, winning the overall title. And this weekend, they will be at the edge to make a repeat of the 2012 feat.

Thrilling action is anticipated in respective classes as riders go all out for individual titles.

Uganda’s youngster Filbert Muwonge will have South Africa’s Lou Redemeyer and Dylan Hatanga from Kenya in a mix for the MX50 title.

Katende brothers, Miguel and Jonathan Katende have a huge task to faze off South Africa’s Aiden Retief, Casey Tilly, and Kenya’s Lewis Oganyi and Kigen Mutuma to become Africa’s champions in MX65.

Gift Sebuguzi and Jerome Mubiru too have a line of South Africa’s finest and Kenyans they will have to battle for MX lite category.

Kylan Wekesa will have to prove he is champion material by fazing off South Africa’s Breece Romans, and Luke Quatember to the MX125 title.

Team Captain Alestair Blick too has a role to fight for the MX1 title against Kenya’s Rolf Kihara and South Africa’s Jayden Proctor who are the favorites b the class.

The race will kick off on Saturday with two practice runs before Heat 1 later in the day.

Two heats will be done on Sunday before champions from the respective classes are announced.