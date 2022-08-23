Uganda was selected to host the 2023 African Netball championship.

The development was confirmed during the Netball African general meeting held in Pretoria South Africa on August 20th, 2022.

Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) president Hon. Sarah Babirye Kityo is enthusiastic about this opportunity.

Uganda is humbled to have been selected to host the 2023 Africa Netball Championship. Hosting such a tournament will also directly promote the country’s tourism, sports in general and the sport of netball, among others. Hon. Sarah Babirye Kityo, Uganda Netball Federation president

The 2023 Africa Netball Championship will be played after the Netball World Cup in July 2023 (Cape Town city, South Africa).

This is the second time in five years that Uganda was picked to host this continental championship since 2017.

Between now and the dates for the championship, Uganda will fine-tune the facilities and amenities that will be used as well as lobby for financial resources from sponsors and Government.

The facilities include the match day stadia, training grounds, administrative dockets, hotels, internal transport and other logistics as funds needed to host a tranquil international championship.

Uganda She Cranes players celebrate after a game at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK (Credit: Netball Vitality)

At the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the Birmingham city, United Kingdom, Uganda national netball team (The She Cranes) completed fifth.

Australia won the Commonwealth Games ahead of New Zealand, Jamaica and hosts England.

Australia leads the world rankings with a rating of 197.

New Zealand follows suit in the second place (189) and Jamaica is third (184).

England comes fourth (183), South Africa (156), Uganda (131) and Malawi (125).