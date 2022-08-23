Crested Cranes goalkeeper Vanessa Edith Karungi has been named the first team captain at Danish outfit Boldklubben af 1893 (B 93).

The development was confirmed early last month after her WAFCON appearance in Morocco.

Edith Vanessa Karungi

Karungi’s new role has come from the brilliant performances she had in her first season at the club.

Out of the eight games she featured in last season, the goalkeeper kept five clean sheets and was among the top performers at her side.

It is a big step for Karungi, who is now in her second season at the Danish side.

Karungi joined the Danish side in May 2021from reigning FUFA women Super league champions She Corporates on a one and half year contract.

The Crested Cranes skipper played a big role as the Ugandan national women’s football team ended more than two decades of not playing at the finals and starred well in Morocco despite the team being eliminated at the group stages.

The Crested cranes goalkeeper also featured for Olila High school while still in Uganda.

Brief Profile

Full Name: Vanessa Edith Karungi

Date of birth: 8th/ November/1999

Place of birth: Fort Portal

Schools Attended:

Primary: St. Jude Primary School Kyegobe

Secondary: Kyebambe Girls Secondary School, St. Mary’s Kitende, Kakungulu Memorial SS ,Mukono High School, Makerere University Business School

Clubs

2016: She Corporates

2016 – 2018: Olila High School

2018 – 2021: She Corporates

May 2021 to-date