Dreams! Dreams! Dreams!

A lot has been written, researched, chorused and talked about dreams.

American animator, film producer and entrepreneur Walter Elias Disney (December 5th, 1901 – December 15th, 1966) left a long lasting legacy about dreams.

“All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them” Disney, a pioneer of the American animation industry is remarkably quoted.

Literally, a dream is a succession of images, ideas, emotions, and sensations that usually occur involuntarily in the mind during certain stages of sleep.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sports Uganda Limited – United Kingdom, Andrew Byekwaso recently had a “big and bold” dream about a dream of Uganda hosting the Commonwealth Games.

Team Uganda marches during the official opening ceremony at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

The dream was “If Uganda were to host the Commonwealth Games…!”

“Parts of my dream that I never had were just numbers, others were costings” Byekwaso remarks.

The nitty gritty of the Andrew Byekwaso’s dream:

6 500 athletes and officials from 72 countries and territories in 11 days of sport. 3000 police and security officers on duty for at least 1 month. Over 1 million Google searches and hits. Airport visa fees [estimated at $100 – tourist multiple entry] – approximately 10 000 visa applications (Athletes, officials, visitors, foreign spectators, etc) = $1 000 000. Transport hire(s) including to and from the airport [estimated $24 two-way x 10000 = $240000 – and this does not include travel between venues and during the 11 – 15 days stay!]. Hotel bookings. According to Momondo.com an average night in a Kampala hotel is $65 with Booking.com saying a 3-star hotel is $196 per night. [$65 x 10 000 visitors x 15 nights = $9 750 000]. Television coverage and sponsorships from brands who advertise at venues. Journalists, press officers and photographers accredited (at 5 per country = 360 journalists ([4 meals per day x £10 x 360 = £14 400] x 15 days = £216 000). Food consumed ([4 meals per day x £10 x 6 500 = £200 000] x 11 days = £2 680 000) on only standard meals excluding Uganda’s famous tasty and delicious snacks! Bear in mind that athletes and officials need to arrive some days before and leave a day or two later! Pictures taken in and of Uganda’s beauty and video clips posted on individual Social Media accounts – at no cost to the country. 1,500,000 tickets to event sold [if sold cheaply at Birmingham rates £8 children, £15 adults and £22 tickets for every event] – £10 average cost x 1 500 000 = £15 000 000. 72 highly dense urban forests were planted, one for each participating nation or territory. Andrew Byekwaso’s Dream

Victor Kiplangat with the Uganda national flag after winning the 2022 Commonwealth Games marathon gold (Courtesy)

Byekwaso’s dream is how games of the Commonwealth magnitude benefited the United Kingdom, Birmingham in particular.

For starters, the economic impact of Birmingham hosting the Commonwealth games has been estimated at more than £1 000 000 000 (1 billion pounds sterling).

Uganda She Cranes players celebrate after finishing 5th in Netball at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK (Credit: Netball Vitality)

This is from the increased business opportunities, tourism, infrastructure improvements and other factors.

An analysis conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers on the 2002, 2006, 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games found that each dollar spent by governments on operating costs, games venues and athletes’ villages generated $2 for the host city or state economies, with an average of more than 18,000 jobs generated by each of the events.

Additionally, all four cities enjoyed long-term improvements to transport or other infrastructure through hosting the Games, while some also benefited from the revival of struggling precincts.

Timothy Kisiga drives the ball to the try line during Uganda’s Rugby game against Kenya at the 2022 Commonwealth Games Credit: Mike Lee KLC Fotos for World Rugby

For Uganda’s case, the situation would not be any different.

“Oh gosh, needed the bathroom, rudely awakened, you do the maths! If only dreams always came true!” Byekwaso woke up.

Perhaps, it is beyond mere dreaming, there is a lot of underground work that ought to be undertaken with keen interest and several deliberate work tasks.

In the vivid words of Colin Powell, “A dream doesn’t become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work”.

Andrew Byekwaso is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sports Uganda Limited, UK