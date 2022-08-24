Overview: MTN Uganda’s Western Region Business Manager Andrew Tusubia emphasizes that the MTN is supporting the bicycle races in Tooro Kingdom as a way to champion the role of the Kingdom’s rich cultural heritage in the social wellbeing of its people.

2022 Tooro Kingdom Cycling Competition:

Top Performers in Kichwamba Sub-county, Burahya County:

Sport Bikes:

Arajab Gumisiriza

Charles Musinguzi

Christopher Bright

John Musinguzi

Stephen Baruga

Ordinary Bicycles:

Kenneth Murungi

Rimon Muhumuza

Robert Kyomuhendo

Nicholas Mugenyi

Charles Mugisa

The MTN sponsored Tooro Kingdom bicycle racing competition (Empaka zegaali) has had 8 out of the 9 legs now done and dusted.

The latest competition was held in Kichwamba sub-county (Burahya county) where thousands graced the race.

At least 60 cyclists were engaged in both the sport bikes and ordinary bicycles.

Cyclists with the ordinary bicycles before being officially flagged off

Ten top performers (five per category) were selected and will represent Kichwamba county at the grand finale in Fort Portal city come September 2022.

Kenneth Murungi, Rimon Muhumuza, Robert Kyomuhendo, Nicholas Mugenyi and Charles Mugisa were the respective top performers in the ordinary bicycles.

Meanwhile, Arajan Gumisiriza won the sport bikes section.

The other four top performers in the sport bikes included; Charles Musinguzi, Christopher Bright, John Musinguzi and Stephen Baruga.

Each of the top riders smiled home with a cash-prize courtesy of MTN Uganda.

Big crowds during the rewarding ceremony in the Tooro Kingdom Empaaka Zegaali (in Kichwamba Sub-county, Burahya County leg)

For starters, this cycling competition within Tooro Kingdom started in July.

The competition has been associated with big crowds cheering on the riders through all the sections.

“The Tooro Kingdom cycling competition sponsored by MTN Uganda has traversed the entire kingdom and many people have embraced the sport. We have been overwhelmed with the high turn up of people many people have embraced the sport I am happy that the bicycle race which is being held in every county has gone on peacefully and people are turning up in high numbers,” Michael Wandera, Tooro Kingdom sports minister reveals.

MTN Uganda’s Western Region Business Manager Andrew Tusubia emphasizes that the MTN is supporting the bicycle races in Tooro Kingdom as a way to champion the role of the Kingdom’s rich cultural heritage in the social wellbeing of its people.

On Saturday 27th August 2022, the bikes head to Ntoroko county.

This will be the final qualification round before the grand climax in September that will be presided over by the king of Tooro, His Royal Highness King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

This cycling competition is one of the activities lined up to celebrate Tooro Kingdom’s 200 years of existence.

The celebrations are running under the theme; “Tooro Kingdom at 200”.