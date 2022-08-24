Netball Superleague side Surrey Storm has announced the re-signing of Ugandan star Proscovia Peace for the 2023 campaign.

The 32-year-old Goal Shooter returns to Storm after making a huge return to the league last season from Australia.

Peace who led the league in scoring during the 2017 season reclaimed her throne on her return to England, netting 853 goals on 94% shooting to dominate the 2022 Superleague.

For her consistent performance, Peace was recognized across the league as she was voted into the All-Star Vll at the Goal Shooter position whilst also picking up the Gilbert Golden Shot.

I am humbled for another year with Storm. It is an opportunity I always treasure. I am looking forward to playing with my amazing teammates in front of the beautiful crowd we have here at Surrey Sports Park. Proscovia Peace, GS – Surrey Storm

Early this month, Peace led the She Cranes out at the Commonwealth Games at which Uganda recorded its highest finish thus far taking 5th place after a memorable win over South Africa.

See more QUEEN IS BACK! 👑 pic.twitter.com/spLjhDH4Jb — Bartercard Surrey Storm (@SurreyStorm) August 24, 2022

As quoted by the club website, Head Coach Mikki Austin said: “Resigning Proscovia Peace to represent Surrey Storm into 2023 was one of, if not, the most critical pieces to our puzzle.

“She was formidable last season, showcasing her world-class ability on and off the netball court and at times, was simply unplayable.

“We are thrilled that Peace will continue in our club colours, and we look forward to build on the inroads made as well as her league-leading goal tally.”