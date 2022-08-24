After two seasons’ hiatus from playing in the Uganda Premier League, Simon Sserunkuma is back.

The once ‘most expensive signing’ in Ugandan league football was unveiled by Gaddafi FC on a two year contract early this week.

The winger re-unites with Coach Wasswa Bbosa with whom they have worked at various clubs – Express FC, SC Villa and Tooro United.

WELCOME Simo ❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/rnQ3XJV9PK — Modern Football Club (@GaddafiModernfc) August 23, 2022

“I said I will be back and here I am and ready for the new season,” Sserunkuma posted on his social media accounts with photos of his unveiling at Gaddafi FC.

Sserunkuma is among the numerous new acquisitions at Gaddafi along with Charles Musiige, Ibrahim Kiyemba, Dan Birikwalira, Arthur Ssekyembe, Mahad ‘Yaya’ Kakooza and Johnson Odong among others.

Kiyemba named new Captain

A head of the new season 👊🏼🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ytcpoUBn2P — Modern Football Club (@GaddafiModernfc) August 22, 2022

Meanwhile, the club has named former SC Villa defender Ibrahim ‘Mzee’ Kiyemba as the club’s new captain.

Kiyemba replaces Andrew Waiswa who skippered the side in their first season in the division.