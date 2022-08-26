Overview: Three experts from the Gender Equality Commission of world skate; Brazilian Renata Pischini, Natalie Sanchez from Argentina and Chenaimoyo Gwandure from Zimbabwe were the main facilitators of the Women skating technical course.

Uganda successfully held the first ever women skating technical course in Africa at the Buziga country resort, Kampala city.

This five -day technical course for women in skate boarding concluded on Friday, August 26, 2022.

The course was sponsored by the Olympic Solidarity, World Skate, International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Uganda Skating Federation.

Skate Board officials during the practical sessions

The participants during the first ever women skating technical course in Africa at the Buziga country resort, Kampala city

It was facilitated by three experts from the Gender Equality Commission of world skate.

Sanchez also hinted about soliciting for sponsorships.

Natalie Sanchez teaching about sponsorship lobbying for Skate Boarding

Skate Boarding officials

This women skating technical course is to empower women in skate boarding with technical skills.

Such skills will enable them become judges, coaches, teachers in world skate.

For starters, this is the first women in skating Technical course not only in Uganda, but also the first one on the African continent.

After Argentina, this was the second course in the world.

The program is part of the Olympics 2024 Paris.

Natalie Sanchez during the theory session of Skate Boarding