Men Physique Body Boding Championships, South Africa 2022:

Winner : Yakub Bin Hassan (Uganda)

: Yakub Bin Hassan (Uganda) 1 st Runners up: William Okek (South Africa)

William Okek (South Africa) 2nd Runners up: Abdul (Kenya)

After scooping a gold medal during the 2022 Men Physique body building championships in Durban city, South Africa, Uganda’s Yakub “Mr Ten Packs” Bin Hassan now looks forward the African championships slated for December, this year.

Christened as “Mr Ten Packs”, Bin Hassan won gold medal in the championship that had participants from hosts South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Mozambique and Nigeria.

“I am humbled for the gold medal won in South Africa during the 2022 men Physique body building championship. Hard work really pays” he told reporters moments after arrival at Entebbe International Airport on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Yakub Bin Hassan shows off the treasured Biceps upon return at Entebbe International Airport (Credit: David Isabirye)

The 75 kg weighing Ugandan came first with a gold ahead of South Africa’s William Okek and a one Abdul from Kenya who settled for bronze.

Bin Hassan traveled single-handedly to South Africa with assistance from his employers Afro Park Hotel, Muyenga who he lauds in a special way.

“I thank my employers (Afro Park Hotel – Muyenga) who recommended me and fully sponsored my travel in South Africa” the former Mr Kampala (Physique) states.

Body Builder Yakub Bin Hassan proudly shows off the Biceps of the right hand (Credit: David Isabirye)

A fitness instructor (Health club manager) at Afro Park Hotel – Muyenda, Bin Hassan now looks forward the upcoming African championships slated for December in Mombasa city, Kenya.

“As I return from South Africa, I will intensify my training to prepare for the African Body Building championships coming up in Mombasa, Kenya in December 2022” Bin Hassan revealed.

Yakoub Bin Hassan smiles during the showcase in South Africa (Credit: East Labs)

Born in the West Nile town of Nebbi, Bin Hassan started the Body Building sport in 2012.

The epitome of his career was championing the Mr Physique category in Mr Kampala (2021).

Yakub “Mr Ten Packs” Bin Hassan holding the certificate and trophy after winning the Mr Kampala 2021 (Physique)

In the same year, he won bronze during the Kenya Body Building championship.

His vast international experience and exposure commenced in 2018 when he took part in the Ghana Body Building Championship.