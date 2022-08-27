CAF Women’s Champions League Qualifiers 2022 | CECAFA Zonal Championship Final

She Corporate vs Simba Queens

Saturday, 27th August 2022

Chamazi Stadium

Kickoff: 7PM

Uganda’s representative at this year’s CAF Women’s Champions League Zonal Qualifiers, She Corporate will have one more push for glory and seek to encrypt their names in the history books.

The Sharks face Simba Queens from Tanzania in the final on Saturday at Azam Complex (Chamazi Stadium) with the sole target of becoming Champions.

It should be noted that the winners of the regional Qualifiers secure the lone ticket of representing CECAFA Region at the final tournament that is slated for November in Morocco.

She Corporate have already impressed since the start of their expedition at this tournament and will not be a push over for Simba Queens who have home advantage to their side.

An emphatic victory over Ethiopia’s CBE in the semifinals proved the great character and determination the team has.

Phiona Nabbumba who has been clear of any other player in terms of performance will once again hope to cap off a wonderful year she has had by adding another silverware.

The soft spoken midfielder who has scored six goals and assisted on three occasions in the Qualifiers believes the She Sharks have what it takes to emerge Champions.

“We are a determined lot that is always hungry for success. I believe everyone on the team knows what is at stake and the target ahead of the final is to come out victorious. We will do our best to emerge Champions,” she said.

Associate Head Coach Charles Ayieko has provided a father figure since joining the team prior to the start of the tournament and despite his charges losing 2-0 to Simba in the Group stage game, he is oozing with confidence ahead of Saturday’s clash.

“We have been growing stronger in each game and the loss to Simba in the group is way behind us. We only picked positives and learnt lessons and my hope is that we come out perfect on Saturday. I have trust in the players and we are ready to deliver success.”

She Corporate on their first time of asking having already surpassed Lady Doves who represented Uganda last year and finished third.

Should they go ahead and defeat Simba on Saturday, they will become the first Ugandan side to feature at the finals of CAF Women’s Champions League that accommodates only eight clubs.