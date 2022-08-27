Overview: Alex “The Lion Heart” Matsiko is an A-Class (Professional) fighter, categorized in the Light Middle Weight cluster and a specialist in Muay Thai, K-1, Low Kick and MMA. His professional round stands at 20 fights; 16 victories (8 knock-outs) and four losses.

Non-Title Fight (Mixed Martial Art):

Saturday, 1 st October 2022

October 2022 Alex “The Lion Heart” Matsiko (Uganda) Vs Emmanuel Osuji “The Fearless Dragon” Onyemaechi (Nigeria)

At Kampala Serena Hotel

Uganda’s kick-boxer and Mixed Martial Artist Alex “The Lion Heart” Matsiko has marked two weeks of intense training at the Tiger Muay Thai training camp & Mixed Martial Arts in Thailand.

This is in preparation for the upcoming non-title fight against Nigerian national, Emmanuel Osuji “The Fearles Dragon” Onyemaechi.

Alex Matsiko (7th from right) with other fighters at Tiger Muay Thai

For starters, this fight will take place on Saturday, 1st October 2022 at Kampala Serena Hotel.

Matsiko has been engaged in vigorous training sessions since he left the Ugandan capital city, Kampala.

“It has been so far so good at the Tiger Muay Thai training camp & Mixed Martial Arts in Thailand. I have been able to train with world champions as I shape up and improve upon my fitness” Matsiko revealed.

Alex Matsiko with training partner champion Johangir Yorqulov from Kyrgyzstan

Among the champions that Matsiko has mingled with include Johangir Yorqulov from Kyrgyzstan, UFC Champion Rafael Fiziev, USA’s Mathew Sober among others.

In the coming weeks, Matsiko will engage in a warm up bout to further enhance his fitness.

“I am yet to know the opponent I will face up. I am getting ready by each passing day” he added.

Alex Matsiko with coach Joseph Henle Leon former Champion

Alex Matsiko (center) with training partners UFC Champion Rafael Fiziev and Champion fighter Mathew Sober from USA (left)

Before departure to Thailand, Matsiko signed a short term contract with 1 Zone Sports management at Mulago Guest House in Kampala on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Gomez Wosley, a Brazilian national who is the Managing Director of 1 Zone Sports management signed the contract with Matisko witnessed by Julie Solberg, the founder and Managing Director of Child Africa, one of the fight key partners.

Alex Matsiko wih UFC champion Rafael Fiziev

Alex “The LLion” Matsiko

Matisko is a registered member of the World Kickboxing Federation (WKF), World Fighting League (WFL) and World Fighting Championship (WFC) Kungu-Fu-King.

He is an A-Class (Professional) fighter, categorized in the Light Middle Weight cluster and a specialist in Muay Thai, K-1, Low Kick and MMA.

His professional round stands at 20 fights; 16 victories (8 knock-outs) and four losses.