African Men’s Handball Championship (Youth) 2022:

30th August – 7th September

Rwanda

Group A : Morocco, Libya, Uganda, Burundi

: Morocco, Libya, Uganda, Burundi Group B: Rwanda (Hosts), Egypt, Algeria, Madagascar

Uganda was drawn in group A of the 2022 Africa Youth Handball Championship that throws off in Kigali, Rwanda.

In group A, Uganda will play alongside two North African countries Morocco and Libya as well as Burundi.

Group B has hosts Rwanda, Egypt, Algeria and Islanders Madagascar.

Uganda opens up with Libya on Tuesday, 30th August 2022 at noon before taking on Morocco on the subsequent day (Wednesday).

Thursday will be a rest day as the group stage matches will conclude on Friday, 2nd September 2022.

On Friday, Uganda will play Burundi. Saturday is rest day. Sunday, 4th September 2022 will be for the two semi-finals and the final games on Tuesday, 6th September 2022.

Uganda’s delegation traveled by road to Rwanda after earlier scares of missing the event because of limited funds.

The team has 14 players; Ivan Ssentamu, Hassan Mustapha, Ignatius Anzoretu, Timothy Nobert Okolimong, Muhammad Matovu, Job Nicholas Atugonza, Nathan Wokulira, Shakib Nyanzi Ssentamu, Godwin Bingana, Geofrey Ssekamanya, Jakisa Anuari, David Ichila, Anthony Muzay Lamu and Keith Begumisa.

Officials:

Willy Mayanja traveled as the head of delegation.

The head coach is Yakub Aziz, assisted by Ibrahim Kongo and Patrick Ssemuwemba is the team doctor.

Uganda’s Delegation:

Players:

Ivan Ssentamu, Hassan Mustapha, Ignatius Anzoretu, Timothy Nobert Okolimong,

Muhammad Matovu, Job Nicholas Atugonza, Nathan Wokulira, Shakib Nyanzi Ssentamu, Godwin Bingana, Geofrey Ssekamanya, Jakisa Anuari, David Ichila, Anthony Muzay Lamu, Keith Begumisa

