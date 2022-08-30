Overview: After a convincing 35-28 win over Libya, Uganda U-20 men handball team returns to action against another North African opposition, Morocco on Wednesday, 31st August 2022.

African U-20 Men’s Handball Championship (Youth) 2022:

Group A:

Libya 28-35 Uganda

Group B:

Egypt 43-19 Algeria

Algeria Rwanda 53-32 Madagascar

Uganda U-18 men’s handball national team opened with a 35-28 victory over Libya in group A of the 2022 Africa Youth Handball Championship played at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda.

Clad in yellow shirts and black shorts, the Ugandan youngsters portrayed confidence right from the limbering session through to the pre-match customs as the teams paid respect to the respective national anthems.

Uganda Junior Handball Team (men) moments before throw-off against Libya

Uganda had a strong opening with good offensive and defensive strategies as they led 11-10 by the half time break.

Right back Anthony Lamu Muzay starred for Uganda with a lion’s share of the goals scored, 19.

The Police Handball Club and Dynamic S.S student was a complete thorn in the flesh of the opposition.

Uganda’s Anthony Muzay Lamu flies to score one of his 19 goals against Libya

It however took collective effort of the other players led by the captain Job Nicholas Atugonza, who plays as a Pivot.

The other players on the team had goalkeeper Ivan Ssentamu, Ignatius Anzoretu (Left back), Muhammad Matovu (Center back), Godfrey Ssekamanya (Left wing) and right winger Nathan Wokulira.

Muhammad Matovu jumps to score

Uganda defends against Libya during the 2022 Africa Junior

Reserve force:

The players who started on the bench were Hassan Mustapha, Keith Begumisa, Anuari Jakisa and David Ichila.

Uganda was pooled in group A alongside two North African countries Morocco and Libya as well as Burundi.

In group B, hosts Rwanda were pooled along with Egypt, Algeria and Islanders Madagascar.

Uganda faces Morocco on Wednesday, 31st August 2022.

Nathan Wokulira jumps to score

Thursday will be a rest day as the group stage matches will conclude on Friday, 2nd September 2022.

On Friday, Uganda will play Burundi. Saturday is rest day. Sunday, 4th September 2022 will be for the two semi-finals and the final games on Tuesday, 6th September 2022.

Meanwhile, Egypt started with a strong statement, winning 43-19 over Algeria in a group B duel.

In another group B contest, hosts Rwanda won 53-32 over islanders Madagascar.

Godfrey Ssekamanya flies to score

Uganda Line Up Vs Libya:

Ivan Ssentamu (Goalkeeper), Anthony Lamu Muzay (Right back), Ignatius Anzoretu (Left back), Muhammad Matovu (Center back), Nicholas Job Atugonza (Pivot, captain), Godfrey Ssekamanya (Left wing), Nathan Wokulira (Right wing)

Subs: Hassan Mustapha, Keith Begumisa, Anuari Jakisa, David Ichila

Uganda Junior Handball head coach Yakub Aziz delivers instructions

Officials:

Head of Delegation: Willy Mayanja

Head coach : Yakub Aziz

Assistant coach : Ibrahim Kongo

Team Doctor: Patrick Ssemuwemba

Pools:

Group A: Morocco, Libya, Uganda, Burundi

Morocco, Libya, Uganda, Burundi Group B: Rwanda (Hosts), Egypt, Algeria, Madagascar