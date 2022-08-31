Life must be moving fast for 16-year-old Jimia Muhammad. Just this year she got her 1st shot at international cricket being named as part of the Victoria Pearls squad to Namibia.

Now she is given the task of leading the U-19 girls at the 1st edition of the U-19 World Cup Qualifiers.

The 1st edition of the U-19 Women’s World Cup will be held in South Africa in 2023 with only one team from the nine-team tournament in Botswana earning the right to represent Africa.

The team of 14 girls has largely been selected from the just concluded girls’ cricket week and features 15-year-old Malisa Ariokot a PLE candidate from Amen Primary School in Soroti.

The team has been in camp for the last two weeks under the guidance of Head Coach Yusuf Nanga and Assistant Ivan Kakande.

Uganda is in Group B with the host Botswana, Namibia, and Sierra Leone. They will start their campaign against Namibia followed by Botswana and finish their group games against Botswana.

The top two sides in each group will move on to the semifinals before the final where the winner will take the coveted spot to represent Uganda at the World Cup.

The U-19 boys have been to three U-19 World Cup tournaments and the girls should have enough motivation to follow in their footsteps and try to emulate them.

The squad of 14 players and four officials will be leaving the country tonight and arrive in Botswana tomorrow afternoon and will play their 1st game on Saturday morning.

The Team:

Jimia Muhamed (Captain), 2. Annet Anume, 3. Patricia Timong, 4. Recheal Achan, 5. Sandra Achwao, 6. Lonah Anyait, 7. Kevin Amuge, 8. Malisa Ariokot, 9. Immaculate Nandera, 10. Asumin Akurut, 11. Witney Nasuuna, 12. Naume Mbwali, 13. Proscovia Alako, 14. Agnes Nakakande

Team Officials:

Yusuf Nanga – Head Coach, 2. Ivan Kakande – Assistant Coach, 3. Imam Tugume – Physiotherapist, 4. Luiza Nabulwala – Team Manager.

The Fixtures: