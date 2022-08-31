Overview: Young Elephants Academy emerged the best of the 16 clubs selected from all the sub-counties Nwoya district

2022 Nwoya Mini League:

Final: Young Elephants Academy 2-0 Black Tiger Wilacic

Young Elephants Academy Black Tiger Wilacic Third Place: Lions Power 2 (5) – 2 (3) Stallion

Most Valuable Player (MVP) & Top Scorer:

Morris Ayella (Young Elephants Academy)

Young Elephants Academy won the 2022 Nwoya Mini League after a well-deserved 2-0 win in the final played at the Anaka primary school playground.

Morris Ayella scored a brace during the well-attended finale also watched by the FUFA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Edgar Watson Suubi.

Morris Ayella being carried shoulder high by Young Elephant Academy players

Ayella also finished as the tournament top scorer and most valuable player of the championships supported by Total Energies EP Uganda.

Young Elephants Academy got promotion to the fifth division of the 2023 FUFA league.

This was the first time that Young Elephant Academy won the Mini-League title.

Meanwhile, Lions Power finished third following a 5-3 post-match penalty victory over Stallion after a 2-all draw in normal time.

Young Elephant and Black Tiger action during 202 final match at Anaka Primary school playground.

Christopher Ocowun, the public Relations Coordinator for TotalEnergies EP Uganda congratulated the winners as they got promotion to the 5th division league, as he lauded the Nwoya community including the Nwoya District Football Association and FUFA for the cordial relationship.

I congratulate the finalists of this Mini-League tournament on the great show of talent and sportsmanship in the final. I particularly want to congratulate Young Elephant Academy Football Club for emerging winner of the competition that will enable them to embark on a new journey as part of the 5th Division of the 2023 FUFA League. We are excited to support you on this journey because as you know our aim is to provide a platform for the development of such talent. We continue to identify ways in which together with our host communities we can enhance the visibility and potential of our talented youth so that they get the support needed to embark on fulfilling professional and development activities. I thank the Nwoya District Football Association, FUFA and the Nwoya community for partnering with TotalEnergies EP Uganda to achieve this through successfully undertaking this, League. Christopher Ocowun, the public Relations Coordinator for TotalEnergies EP Uganda

Young Elephant Academy players pose for a photo before the final match at Anaka Primary school playground

The mini league had resumed in August following a brief halt due to COVID-19 .

A total of 16 clubs selected from all the sub-counties in the district and was undertaken in partnership with Nwoya District Football Association and the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA).

Other teams that participated in the League include Lisbon FC, Rainbow FC, Galaxy FC, Utoda FC, Nwoya United FC, WII Got FC, Labala FC, The Cranes FC, Northern Rock FC, Kinene Young FC, The Eagles FC and the Golden Memory FC.

Young Elephant Academy players celebrating after beating Black at Anaka Primary school playground.

Competition Awards:

In addition to the sponsorship deal to the winning team, additional prizes given out included a bull, goats, medals, sports regalia, and certificates to the First Runner-up Black Tiger and Second Runner-up Lions Power FC.

All teams and individual players also received certificates.

The closing ceremony was attended by Hon. Peter Ogwang, State Minister for Sports, Edgar Watson Suubi FUFA CEO, Emmanuel Orach Nwoya District LC5 chairperson, Anaka town council leaders, representatives from Petroleum Authority of Uganda, Uganda National Oil Company and CNOOC Uganda.

FUFA CEO Edgar Watson greeting Young Elephant FC before the kick off at Anaka Primary school playground on Saturday, August, 27, 2022.

Individual Accolades: