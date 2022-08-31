Overview:
There is one lady boxer (Teddy Nakimuli) on the Uganda National boxing team (The Bombers) prior to the 2022 Africa Boxing Confederation Championship (Elite Men & Women) in Maputo city, Mozambique.
2022 Africa Boxing Confederation Championship (Elite Men & Women):
- 8th – 18th September
- Maputo City, Mozambique
Uganda National boxing team (The Bombers) embarked on non-residential training in preparation for the 2022 Africa Boxing Confederation Championship (Elite Men & Women).
This tournament will take place between 8th to 18th September in Maputo city, Mozambique.
Team composition:
There are eight boxers on the team and these include the only lady on the team; Teddy Nakimuli (Light Fly – 50 Kgs).
Patrick Lihanda is the head coach.
Team Uganda:
Players:
- Teddy Nakimuli (Light Fly – 50 Kgs).
- Jonah Kyobe (Feather – 57 Kgs)
- Joshua Tukamuhebwa (Captain, Light Welter – 63.5 Kgs)
- Owen Kibira (Welter – 67 Kgs)
- Isaac Zebra Ssenyange (Light Middle – 70 Kgs)
- Yusuf Nkobeza (Middle – 75 Kgs)
- Idris Mukiibi (Light Heavy – 80 Kgs)
Coaches:
Head coach:
- Patrick Lihanda
Other coaches:
- Samuel Kabugo
- Mercy Mukankusi
- Lora Kalyango
- Twaib Mayanja