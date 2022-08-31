Overview: There is one lady boxer (Teddy Nakimuli) on the Uganda National boxing team (The Bombers) prior to the 2022 Africa Boxing Confederation Championship (Elite Men & Women) in Maputo city, Mozambique.

2022 Africa Boxing Confederation Championship (Elite Men & Women):

8 th – 18 th September

– 18 September Maputo City, Mozambique

Uganda National boxing team (The Bombers) embarked on non-residential training in preparation for the 2022 Africa Boxing Confederation Championship (Elite Men & Women).

This tournament will take place between 8th to 18th September in Maputo city, Mozambique.

Team composition:

Zebra Ssenyange Junior (Zebra Boxing Club) against Kololo’s Muzamir Ssemuddu (blue) during week 10 of the Boxing Champions League [Credit: John Batanudde]

Patrick Lihanda is the head coach. The other four coaches are Samuel Kabugo, Mercy Mukankusi, Lora Kalyango and Twaib Mayanja.

Team Uganda:

Players:

Teddy Nakimuli (Light Fly – 50 Kgs).

Jonah Kyobe (Feather – 57 Kgs)

Joshua Tukamuhebwa (Captain, Light Welter – 63.5 Kgs)

Owen Kibira (Welter – 67 Kgs)

Isaac Zebra Ssenyange (Light Middle – 70 Kgs)

Yusuf Nkobeza (Middle – 75 Kgs)

Idris Mukiibi (Light Heavy – 80 Kgs)

Coaches:

Head coach:

Patrick Lihanda

Other coaches: