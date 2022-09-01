Vipers’ official ninth signing in the transfer window Cromwell Rwothomio is ready to fight for playing time after signing a three year contract.

The forward joins the Venoms from URA for an undisclosed fee and is viewed as a replacement for departed Central African Republic striker Ceaser Manzoki who moved to Dalian of China.

“I’m very happy to be here at a big club. I have played against Vipers SC several times,” said Rwothomio.

See more 𝐈𝐓'𝐒 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋!



We are pleased to announce the signing of forward, Cromwel Rwothomio.



Welcome to the Venoms, Rwothomio! ❤️



Read more ⤵️#VenomsUpdates | #OneTeamOneDreamhttps://t.co/D2Ak2ZU1lT — 𝐔𝐏𝐋 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝟓 (@VipersSC) August 31, 2022

“I saw that it was a big club with passionate supporters. It’s a really great club; I hope to be very successful here.

“I know it is going to be a lot of hard work, but I am ready to do everything I can to get the most amount of minutes as possible.”

At Kitende, he will compete for a slot with Yunus Sentamu, Milton Karisa, Ibrahim Oriti and Nigerian Abubaker Lawal among others.

Vipers’ other new signings are Alfred Macumu Mudekereza, Olivier Osomba, Isa Mubiru, Ashraf Mandela, Murushid Juuko, Marvin Joseph Youngman, Abdu Lumala and Lawal.