Uganda Cranes beat Tanzania Taifar Stars 3-0 in the return leg of the CHAN Qualifiers at St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende.
Goals from Moses Waiswa, Richard Basangwa, and Rogers Mato sent the Cranes to their sixth successive CHAN tournament.
