ICC Women’s T20 U-19 World Cup Qualifiers

Uganda U-19 W v Namibia U-19 W

Match Summary

Namibia 85/5

Uganda 87/6

Uganda won by 4 wickets

Namibia has been a tricky customer for Victoria Pearls in the last couple of years. Today as their junior sides faced off in the opener of the U-19 women’s qualifiers the mental edge was with Namibia.

Uganda won the toss and elected to bowl 1st, a strong opening stand worth 57 runs between Mekelaye Mwatile (34) and Engela Van Der Merwe (22) troubled Uganda but once they got the breakthrough they were able to control the run flow with Namibia setting 85/5 in their 20 overs. Patricia Timong (3/7) and Annet Anume (2/7) were the stand-out bowlers for the baby Victoria Pearls.

Four runs every over was the requirement for Uganda, but for young girls, most of whom are making their international debuts, it could have gone badly for Uganda.

Jimia Muhammad leading her team during the U19 Baby Pearls anthem Patricia Timong

However, Uganda was able to manage the chase very well with contributions from the whole team. 15-year-old Malissa Ariokot (20 not out) knocked the winning runs but there was a handy 18 from Patricia Timong at the top of the order.

Coach Yusuf Nanga and his technical team should take lots of positives from the game and the team should only get better throughout the tournament.

The winner of the 9-nation tournament will earn a slot at the 1st ever U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup that will be in South Africa.

A great start for the baby Victoria Pearls who will be taking on Sierra Leone tomorrow before finishing their group games against host Botswana.