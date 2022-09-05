It has become a trend for traditional secondary schools in the country to have niche football leagues started by former students.

For a traditional football powerhouse as Kibuli Secondary School, it was only natural that the wave couldn’t leave them behind.

And in December last year, they finally started the league dubbed KOSA League which ran until May 2022 and was played at Panamera in Naguru with nine teams competing. The league is made up of teams based on the year of leaving and with team names coming from something familiar (with the school).

Like any other alumni football league, the KOSA League was formed to keep the Kibuli community close and for networking but there is more to the league beyond football. And that is the impact on the community.

KOSA chose to make its impact in rural schools. In their first season, they extended clean water to Kiyooka Islamic Primary School in Bukomansimbi District.

Action from Matchday of the 2022-23 season of the KOSA League

Season 2: Bigger and Better

The focus point for the league in the second season is mental health and thus their theme for this season is “Football for Mental Health”.

Season Two of the league kicked off on Sunday, September 4 at a new venue – Arches Gardens in Kisasi.

The season has seen an increase in the number of teams to fifteen from nine that played in the first season.

Matchday one saw fourteen matches played. Ex-Machineries FC, Twaake FC, and Solida FC all won their two games on the opening day and top the table in that order.

Soccer Souls FC and Sona FC are 4th and 5th respectively with 4 points each. Meddy Tumusiime netted all Soccer Soul’s 5 goals on the day and leads the scoring chat.

Matchday Two is scheduled for Sunday, September 25.

Matchday One Results