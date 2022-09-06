Men’s 50 Over League Summaries | 04/09/2022

In Jinja

Premier vs. Jinja SSS (Div 2)

Premier 98 all out 30.3/50 over

Jinja SSS 40 all out 19.4/50 over

Premier won by 58 runs

In Entebbe

Wanderers vs. Avengers

Avengers 172/9 50 overs

Wanderers 173/6 39/50 overs

Wanderers won by 4 wickets

In Lugogo

Challengers vs. Aziz Damani

Challengers 129 all out 31.5/50 overs

Aziz Damani 126/5 20/42 overs

Damani won by 5 wickets

Damani is making a charge for the top and is in still the hunt of defending their league title after defeating their rivals Challengers by 5 wickets in Lugogo.

Damani has only played three games this season before last weekend and if they are able to take care of their remaining fixtures they should be able to defend their title.

Damani needed the result due to the fact that a board room decision went against their intentions with the game that wasn’t played against Wanderers in Entebbe given as a no result, both teams losing points but Damani the most affected.

Wanderers CC vs Avengers CC Brian Masaba

Challengers needed the result if they were going to challenge for the title because of having dropped points early in the season to Ceylon Lions.

Despite having the experienced former Kenyan international Maurice Ouma in their line up they were cheaply bowled out for 123.

Challengers made Damani sweat for the winning runs but in the end, they got over the line despite losing five wickets.

A very cagey affair from both sides who have been rivals for the last few years, the win means Damani stays in the title hunt and hasn’t lost a game this season.

In Entebbe Cricket Cranes Captain Brian Masaba put in an all-round performance with the best bowling figures of 6/15 and also scored 52 to help the Wanderers negotiate a tricky Avengers side.

Avengers won the toss and elected to bowl 1st, the openers got stuck in with Avengers very comfortable at 70/2 inside 20 overs but a better second session dragged back the game for Wanderers as they put on the squeeze with Avengers running out of resources at 173/9.

The chase started poorly for Wanderers who were 6/2 quickly but a third wicket partnership worth 103 runs between Brian Masaba (52) and Abu Seguya (46) dragged the game back in favour of Wanderers with Captain Davis Karashani (38 not out) knocking off the balance.

The win moves Wanderers into second place and also puts them in a good position to finish among the top four.

In Jinja Premier won a low-scoring thriller against the students of Jinja SSS, Premier was able to defend their 98 with Jinja SSS bundled out for 40.