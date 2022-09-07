ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup Qualifiers

Game 3: Uganda U-19 W v Botswana U-19 W

Uganda 181/3

Botswana 38/8

Uganda won by 143 runs

The Baby Victoria Pearls completed the group stage of the ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup Qualifiers undefeated.

Uganda put on a proper batting master class led by Proscovia Alako (93) to post a commanding total of 181 for the loss of 3 wickets in their 20 overs against Botswana.

The Baby Victoria Pearls won the toss and elected to bat first. Captain Jimia Muhammad (36) and Proscovia Alako (93) combined for an opening stand of 150.

The experienced Alako scored her first runs of the tournament after two zeros in the previous two games and is hitting form at the right time as Uganda prepares for the business end of the qualifiers.

In the chase, Botswana never got going with Kevin Amuge (4/2) ripping through the top order and Botswana left to survive throughout the game eventually finishing on 38 for the loss of 8 wickets.

The win means that Uganda has secured the top spot in Group B and will be waiting for the results from Group A to know their semifinal opponents who will most likely be East African neighbors Rwanda.

Uganda finished the group with a clean slate after picking up wins against Namibia and Sierra Leone followed by a big victory against host Botswana.

The tournament has nine teams with only the winner of the tournament assured of going to the World Cup in 2023 in South Africa.