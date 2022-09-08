Overview: This Regional Anti-Doping Organization (RADO) project educator programme in Kampala, Uganda is being officiated by four officials from United Kingdom under the UK Ant-Doping project sport.; Anthony Sheppard, Amanda Brook, Emillie Moffatt and Wendy Henderson.

The 2022 Africa Zone V Anti-Doping workshop at Kampala Sheraton Hotel is primed towards ensuring a clean state of sport in the region, and the African continent at large.

Thirteen African countries to include the hosts Uganda, Lesotho, South Sudan, Egypt, Tanzania, Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Somalia, Sudan are part of this anti-doping educators training of trainers (TOT) programe.

The three-day workshop started on Wednesday, 7th September will wind down on Friday, 9th September.

The participants during a session at Sheraton Kampala Hotel

The different participants take a group photo during a break on the opening day of the Africa Zone V RADO

This is a RADO project educator programme that is being officiated by four officials from United Kingdom under the UK Ant-Doping project sport.

The facilitators are Anthony Sheppard, Amanda Brook, Emillie Moffatt and Wendy Henderson.

National Council of Sports (NCS) chairman Ambrose Tashobya was the chief guest at the official opening.

Uganda Olympic Committee medical commission chairperson Aya Nakitanda and Ambrose Tashobya with another participant

Tashobya lauded the organizers of this programe given the significance of anti-doping in sports.

He commended the facilitators, the different countries’ representatives and urged the different sports federations for the countries to embrace the programe.

“Anti-Doping is important in the sport given the preparation abilities. Sport needs vigilance and fair-play to thrive. We need to empower the federations to embrace anti-doping” Tashobya stated.

Ambrose Tashobya, National Council of Sports (NCS) Chairperson

Uganda Olympic Committee’s general secretary Beatrice Ayikoru commended the countries that have signed the anti-doping code agreement, one of the key steps to embracing anti-doping.

Workshop Nitty Gritty:

The opening day had participants engage in various modules as role the educator, effective trainer and mentor skills, word effective learning outcomes, values based education (society and culture), clean sport curriculum and technical reference document, UKAD model good practice examples of clean sport topics and delivery as well as practice facilitation skills and presentations.

Participants during a practical session

On day two, the participants engaged in educator trainer additional preparation time for delivery, clean sport education example (impact and progress), stakeholder engagement and support structures by Kennedy Mwai, education trainer delivery followed by reflection.

The final day on Friday, 9th September 2022 will have anti-doping education strategies with WADA guidance, UKAD and NGB shared experiences, mapping out sporting systems, conducting a needs assessment, education strategy document template, education strategy delivery (identifying target groups and topics), monitoring and evaluation, anti-doping education holistic overview.

Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) head of medical commission Aya Nakitanda with a presention

Ambrose Tashobya (left) and Aya Nakitanda share ideas during the Africa Zone V RADO workshop

By close of business, the different participants will get certificates of merit.

The training is supported by Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC), Olympic Solidarity, Africa Zone V (Regional Anti-Doping Organization) and World Anti-Doping Association (WADA).

For starters, in 2018, Uganda also successfully hosted a high profile Africa Zone V regional Anti-doing board meeting at Protea Hotel in Entebbe municipality, where nine countries attended.