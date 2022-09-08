Overview: The Masaza Cup football tournament is one of the sports competitions organized by Buganda Kingdom under the sports, leisure and recreation department. The other activities include Bika (football and netball), athletics (Kabaka Birthday run), cycling, volleyball, squash, golf, canoeing, ludo among others.

2022 Masaza Cup Football Tournament:

1st Leg (Sunday, 18th September):

Gomba Vs Busiro – Kabulasoke PTC playground

Bulemeezi Vs Buwekula – Kasana Kosovo playground, Luweero

Buddu Vs Mawokota – Masaka Recreational Stadium

Kyaggwe Vs Ssingo – Nakisunga Ssaza ground, Mukono

The final bend of the 2022 Masaza Cup football tournament is here.

The quarter final draw was held on Wednesday, 7th September at Bulange in Mengo, Kampala.

This followed the successful completion of the group stage matches last week during match day 10.

Record champions Gomba (with five titles) play host to a largely impressive Busiro side at the Kabulasoke PTC playground.

At the Kasana playground (Kosovo), two time winners Bulemeezi will entertain 2021 losing finalists Buwekula in Luweero.

Two time winners and the reigning champions Buddu will host the first leg against three time winners Mawokota at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.

Elsewhere, Kyaggwe takes on Ssingo at the Nakisunga Ssaza ground, Mukono.

Buddu Ssaza football team. They face three time winners Mawokota in the quarter-finals

The respective return legs will be played on Sunday, 25th September 2022.

The winner on aggregate over the two legs will make it to the semi-finals.

Buganda Kingdom minister of sports, leisure and recreation Owek. Henry Moses Ssekabembe Kiberu urged the fans to desist from all sorts of hooliganism that soils that beautiful game.

“We had a group stage matches successfully completed. I thank the different teams, fans, sponsors and the media. However, I strongly condemn all acts of hooliganism. The personalities caught in the act will be prosecuted as by law” Owek. Ssekabembe urged.

The tournament was revived in 2004 with the objective of exposing raw talented players.

This is the reason, players who have graduated to the FUFA Big League, Uganda Premier League and national teams (U-20, U-23 and Uganda Cranes) are not permitted to take part.

2nd Leg (Sunday, 25th September):