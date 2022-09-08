Vipers have confirmed their 19-man travelling squad for Saturday’s crunch Caf Champions League tie against CAR’s Olympique de Bangui.

The two sides face off in the first leg of the first round of the Caf Champions League in Congo Brazzaville.

The Venoms are without key forward Yunus Sentamu (malaria) and Paul Mucureezi (match fitness) for the game.

📋 The Venoms have named a 19-man travelling squad for the CAF Champions League preliminary round in Congo Brazzaville on Saturday…

Also out is skipper Halid Lwaliwa and Bobosi Byaruhanga who are linked with stints abroad despite still training with the club.

New signings Lumala Abdu and Murushid Jjuuko are in line to make his debut for the club as he is included after he missed trips to Tanzania and Rwanda where the club engaged in international friendly games.

Cromwell Rwothomio who joined the side last week is also part of the contingent.

Last training session done before flying out to Congo Brazzaville tomorrow morning for our first CAF Champions League preliminary round fixture.

Vipers will be keen to pick a decent result and finish the job at home when they host the CAR side on Saturday 17 September at Kitende with the aggregate winner facing TP Mazembe in the next round.

VIPERS TRAVELLING SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Fabien Mutombora, Alfred Mudekereza.



Defenders: Murushid Juuko, Livingstone Mulondo, Disan Galiwango, Hilary Mukundane, Isa Mubiru, Ashraf Mandela.

Midfielders: Abdu Lumala, Bright Anukani, Marvin Joseph Youngman, Siraje Sentamu, Olivier Osomba, Ibrahim Orit, Abdu Karim Watambala.

Forwards: Cromwel Rwothomio, Milton Karisa, Najib Yiga, Abubakar Lawal.