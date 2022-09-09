Overview: North Macedonia entity; FK Bregalnica Štip Football Club is Halid Lwaliwa’s new home. The club has four Macedonian Republic league titles (1964, 1967, 1976 and 1984), 1 Macedonia Republic cup (1981) and 3 Macedonia second division trophies 1995-1996, 2003-2004 and 2020-2021.

Uganda Cranes defender Halid Lwaliwa has joined FK Bregalnica Štip Football Club in North Macedonia, a top flight entity.

The Blues won over the heart of the hard working defender as he appended the treasured signature on the employment contract.

Lwaliwa, a decent game reader and header of the ball had been tracked by South African club, Kaiser Chiefs.

FK Bregalnica Štip Football Club has four Macedonian Republic league titles (1964, 1967, 1976 and 1984), 1 Macedonia Republic cup (1981) and 3 Macedonia second division trophies 1995-1996, 2003-2004 and 2020-2021.

The club hosts their home matches at the 4000 seater Gradski Stadion Stip.

It is owned by Kril Gogob (former North Macedonia FA boss between 2012 and 2018) with their current manager as Ilco Gjorgioski.

At Vipers, Lwaliwa has been a loyal servant and captain, serving his heart out with utmost loyalty and diligence since he graduated from the St Mary’s Secondary School, Kitende.

Hallid Lwaliwa celebrates a goal at Vipers Sports Club Credit: John Batanudde

Lwaliwa celebrates a goal in national team colours against South Sudan during the AFCON 2021 qualifiers

He was key as Vipers won the Uganda Cup in 2020-2021 as well as the Uganda Premier League during the subsequent season.

For the national team, he has won a couple of caps (8) to his name having made his debut in 2019.

He becomes the latest player to depart Vipers following forward Ceaser Lobi Manzoki who crossed to China.

Midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga is also believed to be on the radar of European clubs.