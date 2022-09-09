Overview: The theme for the 2022 Mental health run is “Creating Hope Through Action”.

1st Mental Health Run:

Saturday, 10 th September

September 8 AM – 12 PM

Kyadondo Rugby Grounds, Kampala

Participation fee: 30,000 per head

Theme: Creating Hope Through Action

In this post COVID-19 epoch where many people need the emotional, psychological, and social strength, mental health is at the fore.

How the various people think, feel, and act, it matters a great deal on how to handle stress, relate to others, and make meaningful choices.

Therefore, sound mental health is called for at all times.

Given this firm back ground, all initiatives undertaken to ensure good mental health have been always called for.

Hundreds of runners are expected to grace the inaugural edition of the Mental Health run.

This run will take place on Saturday, 10th September 2022 between 8 AM to mid-day at the Kyadondo Rugby Grounds, Kampala city.

The participation fees are fixed at 30,000 per head with the proceeds aimed to helping various projects to ensure good mental health.

The theme for the 2022 Mental health run will be “Creating Hope Through Action”.

For starters, Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood.

Good mental health determines how an individual handles stress, interpersonal relationships, and decision-making.

Mental health includes subjective well-being, perceived self-efficacy, autonomy, competence, intergenerational dependence, and self-actualization of one’s intellectual and emotional potential, among others.

The run has been organized by Heart to Heart spaces, Safe places Uganda, Yoga, Badaaki IT Solutions, The Yard, Rocket Health and Fragments.