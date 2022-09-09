Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Pre-Round of 16

Result: Samoa 33-07 Uganda

An upset was not on the cards for Uganda when they faced Samoa in the pre-Round of 16 match during the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022.

Despite taking the lead first through captain Michael Wokorach, the Rugby Cranes could not stop Steve Onosai who scored a hat trick to inspire Samoa to a 33-07 victory.

Michael Wokorach Credit: Don Mugabi

The Rugby Cranes will however have some positives to take from the defeat, especially having matched Samoa in the physical game. Forward Alex Aturinda said to Kawowo Sports after the match that the team had prepared adequately for that challenge.

“We have been doing some physicality exercises. I must say we are actually more physical than them (but) we were just unlucky in the game and it didn’t go our way,” Alex Aturinda said.

The loss, unfortunately, closes Uganda’s campaign for the Melrose Cup but their action at the Cape Town Stadium will continue on Day Two in the Bowl Quarterfinals.

Aturinda added that the Rugby Cranes still have their spirits high for the remaining games. “We hope in the upcoming games, we are going to put up a good show,” he said.

Uganda will face the Republic of Korea, who lost to Wales, 33-10, in their first match. This will be the third match of the day at 9:59 a.m. EAT.