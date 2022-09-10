Overview: The Uganda Amateur golf championship is arguably the biggest tournament on the domestic calendar, held since 1932 when H. Davidson won at the Uganda Golf Club. This year's open returns to the Lake Victoria Serena Golf and Spa resort.

Uganda national team golfer Michael Alunga has set eyes on the upcoming Tusker Malt Uganda Amateur Golf open title, in the wake of championing at the 2022 Malindi open.

I feel happy having won the 2022 Malindi Open. My target now is now to win the 2022 Uganda Golf Open and turn professional Michael Alunga, Uganda national team golfer

Michael Alunga admires the trophy won at the 2022 Vasco Da Gama Cup in Malindi

Alunga scored a total of 146 gross in 36 holes to win this year’s Malindi Open, also christened as the “Vasco Da Gama cup played at the 9-hole Malindi country and golf club.

During round one, Alunga scored 3-over 75 and improved to 1-under 71 during the subsequent round to win the tournament.

He was three strokes better than second placed Isaac Makokha (149).

Sammy Mulama (155), Adel Balala (156), Ebill Omollo (157), Simon Karari (157), John Lejirma (157), Dennis Maara (158), Henry Kamau (158) and caddy William Odeck (160) completed the top ten positions.

For winning the Vasco Da Gama cup, he won a trophy, golf bag and a voucher for two nights at Diamond Dreams of Africa Hotel in Malindi.

Michael Alunga is congratulated after the 2022 Malindi Golf open win

Alunga is currently based in Nairobi city, Kenya where he has competed in a number of amateur tournaments.

He is currently polishing up his skills on the range (driving), fairways (approach and chipping) and the greens (putting).

Tooro Golf Club member Joseph Cwinya-ai, also the national team captain is the reigning Uganda Amateur champion.

This year’s open returns to the Lake Victoria Serena Golf and Spa resort since 2019 when Kenyan Daniel Nduva won the title.

Michael Alunga with the 2022 Malindi Open trophy

Michael Alunga follows the flight of his ball after driving off

Cast of winners since 1932:

Amateur Category: