The 13th season of the Ntare Lions League gets underway tomorrow at Kampala Quality in Kyebando.

The Ntare Lions League brings together the old boys of Ntare School as they aim to build their social capital even after school.

The 13th edition will have 19 teams from Ntare School taking part with the 20th slot taken by Bweranyangi Girls School who play as an invitational side.

In the league, the different teams face off once through the regular season and cap it off with a final played between the 1st & 2nd placed teams.

Placement games are also held prior to the final to get everyone involved in the final match day activities.

Teams field 10 players and have unlimited substitutions & each game is 60 minutes long. Season 13 will run for a period of 18 weeks.

Besides the football teams will also take part in swimming and chess with the latter a new addition while the former makes a return to the Lions League.

Abashweki is the record winner having won it 3 times while Nshera who are defending champions are two-time winners.

The Lions League has been avenue for Ntare Old Boys to reconnect after school over the last eight years. We have seen people close deals, get job opportunities in the employment market and that is most important purpose of the league. We have keep our original vibe from school and that is why we don’t add artists to spice it. Ntare Lions League President – AineMatsiko Moses Guma

The action starts tomorrow from 10 am at the Kampala Quality Ground and will continue for the next 18 weeks.

Participating teams: FC Abashweki, Bonshe FC, Ebicuncu FC, FC Kabali, Kachanchali, Kafubs, Kashoro FC, SC Kalele, Machando FC, FC Mugudu, Nshera FC, SC Jabulani, TY Omujuma, Nturi FC, Kasasi FC, Kisyanga FC, SC Ensayi, Kajogo FC and Bweras FC – a guest team from Bweranyangi Girls’ SSS old girls.