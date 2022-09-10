Match Summary:

Uganda U-19 W v Rwanda U-19 W

Rwanda 97/6 20 overs

Uganda 41 all out 14.4/20 overs

Rwanda won by 56 runs

The Baby Victoria Pearls’ chance of being at the maiden U-19 women’s World Cup was crushed by neighbors Rwanda in a thumping defeat.

Uganda won the toss and elected to bowl 1st but a resilient Rwanda made them work hard with the ball, especially the inform Henriette Ishimwe (36) and Merville Uwase (35) who put on 60 for the second wicket partnership to help Rwanda finish on 97/6 in their 20 overs.

The chase Rwanda put on a show with non of the Ugandan batters getting into double figures with Henriette Ishimwe (4/9) ripping through the whole lineup.

There was no inspiration from Proscovia Alako who is the most senior batter as we out without bothering the scorers.

A painful end to the World Cup dream for the Victoria Pearls, they will have to battle Namibia in the 3rd/4th playoff final on Monday. Rwanda will take on Tanzania in the main cup final.