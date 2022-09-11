Overview: Jacob Kiplimo became the first Ugandan to win the Great North Run, arguably the greatest half-marathon in the world with 60,000 plus runners.

2022 Great North Run:

Men:

Winner: Jacob Kiplimo (Uganda) – 59:33

Jacob Kiplimo (Uganda) – 59:33 2 nd : Selemon Barega (Ethiopia) – 1:00:39

Selemon Barega (Ethiopia) – 1:00:39 3rd: Kenenisa Bekele (Ethiopia) – 1:01:01

Women:

Winner: Hellen Obiri (Kenya) – 1:07:05

Hellen Obiri (Kenya) – 1:07:05 2 nd : Peres Jepchirchir (Kenya) – 1:07:07

Peres Jepchirchir (Kenya) – 1:07:07 3rd: Almaz Ayana (Ethiopia) – 1:07:10)

Uganda’s long distance athlete Jacob Kiplimo won the 2022 Great North Run in New Castle city, United Kingdom on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

The current double common wealth medalist clocked 59 minutes and 33 seconds to cross the finishing line ahead of the Ethiopian duo of Selemon Barega and Kenenisa Bekele over a distance of 21 KM (Half marathon).

Barega marked a successful debut on the road in 1:00:39 ahead of Bekele who timed 1:01:01.

Kiplimo became the first Ugandan to win the Great North Run, arguably the greatest half-marathon in the world with 60,000 plus runners.

Jacob Kiplimo with a powerful kick towards winning the 2022 Great North Run (Credit: Chronicle)

The iconic Great North Run route was reverted back to the usual from Newcastle to South Shields for the first time since the Covid pandemic.

Major changes were made to this year’s event in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, who sadly passed away on Thursday.

The Red Arrows, for many years an iconic part of the Great North Run, were cancelled, while a minute’s silence was held before the race started.

Kiplimo won gold at the 2020 World Half Marathon, gold in the 2019 World Cross Country.

He was also a 10,000 Junior champion in the 2016 and 2018 championship as well as a junior world champion in the cross country (2017).

In 2019, he ran the fastest 10 KM time ever as he won the 54h San Silvestre Vallecana race with a time of 26:41 in Madrid, Spain. Abadi Hadis (Ethiopia) ran 26:54 to take silver as another Ugandan Mande Busheneich scooped bronze with 27:24.

In the same year, he won the 10 KM Simply Health Great Manchester run with a time of 27:31 ahead of Italian Faniel Eyob (28:24) and Kenyan Edna Kiplagat (32:34).

Runners in the 2022 Great North Run

Meanwhile, Kenyan lady Hellen Obiri successfully defended her Great North Run women’s title with a brilliant final kick, outsprinting Olympic gold medalists Peres Jepchirchir and Almaz Ayana.

Obiri clocked 1:07:05 to win the competitive race.

Tokyo 2020 marathon champion Jepchirchir closed in for second in 1:07:07 as Ethiopia’s world and Olympic 10,000m champ Ayana was third (1:07:10).

David Weir and Eden Rainbow Cooper won the men and women wheel chair races respectively.

At least 60,000 runners took part in this 21.1km (13.1 mile) road race from Newcastle to South Shields.