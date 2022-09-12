Sunday Results

UCU Lady Canons 62-43 KIU Rangers (Lady Canons lead series 1-0)

KCCA Leopards 52-65 JKL Lady Dolphins (Lady Dolphins lead series 2-0)

UCU Canons 64-72 City Oilers (Oilers lead series 1-0)

KIU Titans 75-64 Nam Blazers (Series tied 1-1)

National Basketball League defending champions City Oilers took Game 1 of the best-of-five series against UCU Canons.

Oilers beat Canons 72-64 in an entertaining game played on Sunday at YMCA.

After a closely contested first quarter in which both sides ran through their sets, the Canons fell behind in the second quarter and trailed Oilers by 11 points.

The Canons had a very good third quarter offensively closing the gap but inevitably never caught up as the Oilers consistently found baskets to keep them in the lead of the game in which both teams had nearly identical shooting statistics.

James Okello (15 points & 8 rebounds) and Ceaser Kizito (13 points) scored in double figures to lead the Oilers.

Titus Lual’s 19 points & 15 rebounds game went to waste. Fayed Bbaale (18), Ibanda Lwabaga (10), and Peter Sifuma (10) also scored in double figures.

The Canons will feel hard done by Fadhil Chuma’s defensive effort as he allowed easy baskets from Mer Maker.