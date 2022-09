Sunday Results

UCU Lady Canons 62-43 KIU Rangers (Lady Canons lead series 1-0)

KCCA Leopards 52-65 JKL Lady Dolphins (Lady Dolphins lead series 2-0)

UCU Canons 64-72 City Oilers (Oilers lead series 1-0)

KIU Titans 75-64 Nam Blazers (Series tied 1-1)

KIU Titans held their nerves to level their National Basketball League Playoffs semifinal series with Nam Blazers.

The Titans needed every fourth-quarter point of Gaius Mahamba to beat the Blazers 75-64 on Sunday night at YMCA in Wandegeya.

Mahamba scored game-high 14 points to lead the Titans. Isaiah Ater (13 points), Fidel Okoth (10 points & 11 rebounds), Edgar Munaba (9 points & 18 rebounds), and Stanley Mugerwa (9 points & 12 rebounds) came in handy.

David Deng, Amisi Saidi, and Kenneth Wachira scored 14 points each for Nam Blazers.

Game 3 is on Friday night at YMCA.