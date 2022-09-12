Overview: Anna Harriet Anzoa is an S.1 student of Caltec Academy, Makerere. She is a promising Para-Table Tennis female player destined for greater heights.

Female Para-Table Tennis player Anna Harriet Anzoa was outstanding during the 2022 Uganda Paralympic sports gala held in Iganga town.

Anzoa won both the ladies’ secondary schools and community female table tennis categories.

A senior one student at Caltec Academy Makerere, Anzoa overcame Peace Anena of Gulu High School 3-0 to win the schools’ section.

She plays with her only hand – left, following a disabled right hand.

Anna Harriet Anzoa with her coach Regina Nakibuule

She had also overcame athletes from Iganga Girls, Mbale Tigers and Mwesigwa International school.

In the community category, Anzoa represented Kampala Community and was a no-show for Luuka Community’s Elizabeth Mwesgwa with yet another 3-0 result.

Anzoa is categorized under class eight in the para-setting.

Anna Harriet Anzoa, a female para Table Tennis player

Anna Harriet Anzoa with her coaches Juliet Ajambo and Regina Nakibuule (right)

During the boy’s secondary school finale, Dennis Mukabya edged Jona Lujja 3-2.

Both Mukabya and Lujja are from Mbale Tigers Para-Table Tennis club.

Meanwhile, in the primary section, Retina Mutesi defeated Jamawa Nangobi Jamawa 3-2 during the girls’ category.

Both athletes were from Mwesigwa International school

In the boy’s affair, another Mwesigwa International school duo also faced off.

William Kalinaki smiled past Godfrey Katalo 3-2 and Dentrine Wanyama overcame Samuel Otema of Gulu High School 3-0.

At least 20 participants were engaged in the para-table tennis games.

The 2022 Uganda Paralympic Sports Gala marked the 7th edition since inception, organized by the Uganda ParaOlympics Committee in partnership with the National Council of Sports (NCS) and Iganga Municipality.

Besides Table Tennis, the participants also competed in Para athletics (100m, 200m,400m,800m, 1500m, 5000m and Male 10,000m, Javelin, Discus, Long jump, Short put, Junior (60m, 120m, 399m, 600m), Para Volley, Cricket, Para swimming, Wheelchair basketball, Amputee soccer, Para power lifting, Archery, Para table tennis, Para badminton, Goal ball, Deaf football, deaf volley ball, show down, chess, Ludo, Scrabble, Boccia, Wheel chair marathon, among others.

These games are a precursor for the 2023 All Africa Paralympics Games, regional and intercontinental events, among other games that Uganda will engaged in.