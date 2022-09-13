Wednesday 14, 2022 – MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 4pm

VIP – 50,000/=, Ordinary 20,000/=

Friday 16, 2022 – Masaka Recreation Ground 4pm

Fee: 10,000/=

Uganda Cranes coach Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has described Tonny Mawejje as a loyal servant of Ugandan football and called upon all Ugandans to show him love by attending his two testimonial games.

Micho who has already named the team to face Mawejje All-Star team comprised of the Uganda Cranes Class of 2017 that ended a long wait for Afcon appearance says the midfielder was an amazing and incredible player to work with.

Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic Credit: John Batanudde

“He was an amazing and incredible player to work with. We love to see this next generation becoming men among boys, I love to follow players from their humble beginnings and Tonny Mawejje was one of those from his days with Masaka LC FC. ”

Micho coached Mawejje and also played against him as an opponent while he coached SC Villa and Rwanda.

Tonny Mawejje Credit: John Batanudde

“I remember the CECAFA of 2011 Tonny Mawejje along with Musa Mudde, it was a very difficult task to play against them,” he stated.

“As a person, I first met him in 2002 with Villa playing Masaka in the Kakungulu cup semis before defeating Express FC in the Finals. He was young then but gave us a big challenge.

Tony Mawejje against Zambia Credit: John Batanudde

“I called Tonny Mawejje my player in 2013-2017 AFCON championships where I came to see a real team leader, he helped young players who came into that squad to develop and one was Khalid Aucho and mostly their time with Hassan Wasswa, they formed one of the best midfield partnerships ever protecting the back four well.”

Tonny Mawejje Credit: FUFA Media

The Serbian wished Mawejje all the best into retirement and says he must stay in football service because the nation still needs him.

“Dear Tonny Mawejje, you have been a soldierly servant of Ugandan football, May the Almighty protect you everywhere you go and i would love to see you joining football administration for your brain on the sport.”

Tony Mawejje before a Uganda Cranes match in 2012 at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole Credit: John Batanudde

The midfielder who has played for KCCA, Police, and URA in Uganda as well as stints in South Africa, Iceland, Albania and Qatar among will take the proceeds from the two games into setting up an academy.

Uganda Team to face Tonny Mawejje side

Goalkeepers: Giousue Bellagambi (Huddersfield Town FC), Denis Otim (Express FC), Denis Kiggundu (Vipers SC), Shamulan Kamya (Impala Hill), Abdu Magada (Gadaffi FC)

Defenders: Garvin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), James Begisa (URA FC), Abdu Azizi Kayondo (Royal Monarchs), Derrick Ndahiro (URA FC), Ibrahim Juma (Leganes FC), Musa Ramathan (Cincinnati FC), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa), Hassan Jurua (KCCA FC), Hillary Mukundane (Vipers SC), Samson Kasozi (UPDF FC), Simon Baligeya (URA FC)

Midfielders: Bobosi Byaruhanga (MFK Vyskov), Steven Sserwadda (New York Red Bulls), Najib Yiga (Vipers SC), AbdulKarim Watambala (Vipers SC), Ivan Irinimbabazi(Soltilo Bright Stars FC), Abdallah Salim (URA FC), Issa Bugembe (Soltilo Bright Stars FC), Faisal Wabyoona (KCCA FC), Saidi Mayanja (KCCA FC), Isma Mugulusi (Unattached), Rogers Mugisha (UPDF FC), Bright Anukani (Vipers SC)

Forwards: Hakim Kiwanuka (Proline FC), Travis Mutyaba (SC Villa), Titus Ssematimba (Wakiso Giants FC), Derrick Kakooza (Valmiera), Sadat Anaku (Dundee FC), Rogers Mato (KCCA FC), Richard Basangwa (Gaddafi FC)