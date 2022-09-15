Wakiso District Local Government has joined hands to support Wakiso Giants Football Club by acquiring 20% stake within the club.

The pronouncement was made public on Wednesday September 14 at the district Headquarters at Wakiso with both parties signing an initial five years agreement.

In the pact signed, the District Chairperson automatically becomes the club patron and shall appoint two persons on the club’s board.

The signing was witnessed by now new club patron Matia Lwanga Bwanika and his council as well as Purple Sharks CEO Sula Kamoga flanked by club Chairman Hassan Lule.

See more We have today entered a partnership with Wakiso District Local Government that will last for an initial 5 years. The district now owns 20% of the club shares and Chairman Matia Lwanga Bwanika officially becomes the our PATRON#WeArePurpleSharks#PrideOfWakiso pic.twitter.com/l9RJDb2Pgv — Wakiso Giants FC (@WakisoGiantsFC) September 14, 2022

Club CEO Sula Kamoga said: “It’s a historic moment in our club as we get another partner on board.

We believe this partnership will turn Wakiso Giants into a remarkable force which will in turn act as a school of excellence in the district.

“We also expect our club to act as a unifying factor for the populace within the district by attracting various political heads at the various spheres of leadership within the district.”

Matia Lwanga Bwanika, Club CEO Sula Kamoga and Chairman Hassan Lule Credit: Wakiso Giants FC

District Chairperson Matia Lwanga Bwaniika (club Patron) said: “As a district, we have agreed with Wakiso Giants to be our club. For all residents of Wakiso district, we inform you that this club has now become part of our identity that shows we exist.

We pledge to do everything in our powers to support the club and also make it one of the best in the country.

The partnership will also help promote talent in the area and also have a team they identify with just like it happens around the world.”

Wakiso Giants earned promotion to the top tier in 2018/19 and host their games at Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso just a few four kilometres from the district headquarters.