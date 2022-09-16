Overview: The petitioners target to raise at least 100, 000 signatures to support to "Ug Sports must win" campaign with at least 100 sports champions /personalities endorse the campaign both locally and internationally.

The sports industry in Uganda has grown with several international and national victories across the various sports disciplines.

In different sports as Cricket, Football, Rugby, Football, Hockey, Basketball, Netball, swimming, motorsport among others, success has been registered.

With this success, here comes the usual challenges that have crippled the sports industry time immemorial as lack of sports training grounds, finances for travel, racing tracks, uniforms among others.

More-over whenever the sports personalities excel on the international scene and bring more Gold, Silver or Bronze medals, they are applauded by Government of Uganda, individuals and the general public.

This comes with dinners, cash, gifts, media bloom, oblivious of the processes and challenges the sportsmen and women are going through before they bring home these wins.

Furtherstill, the allocated sports grounds are often hired out for public events while the designated sports get second priority to use the facilities such as Lugogo KCC Sports ground, Nakivubo stadium, Namboole stadium, Hockey ground, Lugogo Cricket Oval and Hockey ground.

Members of Parliament on the sports committee tour the Lugogo Cricket Oval during the inspection of sports facilities (Credit: David Isabirye)

Mandela National Stadium, Namboole during a night game

To this end, “UG Sports must win” is a new public petition that seeks to make sports great again in Uganda.

By signing this petition, you are adding your voice to the betterment of sports in Uganda, noted Paul Kaheru, a representative “UG Sports must win”.

Minister of State for Sports Hon. Peter Ogwang who recently assumed the role has recently publicly pledged to prioritize unconditional sports facilities’ access by sports personalities first.

State minister of sports Hon Peter Ogwang plays woodball at the Boroboro Stadium in Lira city (Credit: David Isabirye)

There are several media reports capturing a recent sports fraternity outcry when the National Council of Sports (NCS) notified Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) that Lugogo oval won’t be available to them from July to December 2022.

It was reported that it was booked for entertainment concerts. Other sports disciplines such as Hockey have also complained about the same.

The overall objectives of the #UGSportsmustwin petition include lobbying Government of Uganda to prioritize growth of sports in Uganda; authorization of sports federations in Uganda to be given first priority to use grounds allocated to the them; Government of Uganda to give priority to training grounds of sports people before public events and Government to promptly honour pledges to sports people in real time.

Some of the terraces under construction at Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium

The petitioners target to raise at least 100, 000 signatures to support to campaign, have at least 100 sports champions /personalities endorse the campaign both locally and internationally.

There will also be a round-table discussion with key sports personalities in Uganda and a round table discussion hosted by the Government of Uganda with key sports personalities

Sports in Uganda if given priority will pave way for greater opportunities for individuals especially the youth, promotes physical fitness and health living, creates a source of livelihood, and enhances development.